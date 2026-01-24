Why Rams' Kam Curl is a top Free Agent

The Los Angeles Rams want to finish their playoff run before they start thinking about anything that comes from the offseason.

The Rams are two wins away from bringing another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. Even at that, this team would want to get better for next season. That is simply how this organization has been rolling for the last decade, and it's one of the major reasons why they have been successful.

The Rams have their people doing their homework in the background of this playoff run on potential players that they could target in free agency to bring in and let them grow and make this team better Anyway, the Rams could get better; they are going to take that chance.

You can call it the Rams way, and it has worked for a long time now. The Rams have been finding different ways to improve, and when they bring in players, they make them better, and they have good seasons.

But this offseason, the Rams have to also think about the players that are currently on this Super Bowl run with them. Some of these players are playing great football, and they are a huge part of why the Rams could win it all. The Rams have to look at bringing some of them back. It is never easy to do because rarely does any team that makes a deep run bring back the same players for the previous season. But for the Rams, there is one player they must bring back.

That player is safety Kamren Curl. Curl has been a huge part of the Rams' defense this season. Having him in the secondary is a good spot because that is a player that defensive coordinator Chris Shula can trust to stop the opposing offense's explosive plays. Curl has been great for this team, and next season, he is even going to get better.

Pro Football Focus ranked Curl as the highest graded Rams free agent this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams: Safety Kamren Curl

"Curl will be inextricably tied to franchise postseason history following his overtime interception of Caleb Williams in the divisional round, and that one play nicely encapsulates his entire campaign," said Bradley Locker of PFF. "The safety has played to a 79.9 overall PFF grade this year, his highest since 2022 with the Commanders. His 89.4 PFF coverage grade at free safety is in the 93rd percentile, and he’s added a 4.0% run stop rate."

