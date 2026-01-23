One Offensive Weapon Makes Perfect Sense For Rams to Draft

The Los Angeles Rams want to finish their playoff run before they start thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams are two wins away from bringing another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. Even at that, this team would want to get better for next season.

The Rams have their people doing their homework in the background of this playoff run on potential prospects they could target in the upcoming draft. Anyway, the Rams could get better; they are going to take that chance.

The Rams will have something they have not had in a long time in the upcoming draft, which is a pick in the first round.

But the Rams will not only have one first-round pick, but they will have two. Yes, the team that had only one first-round pick over the last several years will now have two picks in the first. Usually, teams that have multiple picks in the first are teams that are rebuilding or had a bad season, but the Rams are on the opposite side of that.

Going into the draft, the Rams could be the Super Bowl Champions with two first-round picks. That would be something. But the Rams got that extra pick because they traded their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, we will see what the Rams have planned for the draft in April. There are so many things the Rams could do with those picks. The Rams could take the player at the position they need the most, or could look at different things, like trading a pick as well.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has the Rams taking an offensive weapon with their original pick late in the first round. Adding another offensive weapon could indicate that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back for the Rams under center next season.

29. Los Angeles Rams (12–5): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Rams need a potential successor to quarterback Matthew Stafford, but this is a thin quarterback class at the top, and Sadiq is an elite value at a position of need. Sadiq is the draft’s best tight end, a mismatch weapon at 6' 3" and 245 pounds, who’s too big for defensive backs and too athletic for linebackers.

He’s a weapon over the middle, but he’s a three-level player who has route nuance and separation skills to beat man coverage and win vertically. If the Rams want to extend Stafford’s career, adding a weapon like Sadiq only helps.

