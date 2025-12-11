Why the Rams Are in Perfect Position to Dominate the NFC Right Now

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, there appeared to be a lack of a true runaway favorite. The Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for their playoff lives, and no longer control their own destiny.

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three games in a row and must right the ship to continue their postseason streak. Other teams that were viewed as "next up" have all shown serious flaws, such as the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers.



Amid the power vacuum, the Los Angeles Rams stepped up to take their turn at the top of the pedestal. Unfortunately, that reign was short-lived, as they were dethroned by the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, 31-28.

LA did a great job earning back its favor the following game, blowing out the Arizona Cardinals, 45-17, in response. However, the Rams still have plenty of work to do to prove that they're a cut above the rest of the league this year.



Rams seek momentum ahead of playoffs



The Los Angeles Rams made quick work of dispatching the Arizona Cardinals last game. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua dominated the opposing defense through the air to jump out to a quick lead, and then Kyren Williams and Blake Corum took over from there to bury the Cardinals for good. With Arizona facing a big deficit, Jared Verse and the pass rush were able to tee off on Jacoby Brissett.



This is the exact formula the Rams will be hoping to use to bring home their second Super Bowl in the Stafford era. They're practically a lock to punch a postseason ticket at this point, currently 10-3 with a pretty favorable slate to end the season. However, LA needs to keep its foot on the gas if it wants to remain the NFC's one seed and earn the first-round bye.



With a rematch against the Seattle Seahawks scheduled for Week 16, the Rams could theoretically still lose the NFC West in that head-to-head. They also have to worry about other challengers for the one seed, including the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles.



The Rams have a key opportunity to exert their dominance over the NFC in Week 15, with a commanding win over the Detroit Lions. The Lions will be the more desperate team coming into the matchup, as they're fighting just to get back into the Wild Card picture.

LA coming out on top of this must-win game for Detroit and effectively ending the Lions' season would ensure that they maintain their current grasp on the first-round bye and bolster their chances at capturing the division. The Rams are comfortably favored by 5.5 points in this one, listed at -270 on the moneyline at home by FanDuel.

