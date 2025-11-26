Why Rams are Set For Another Dominant Fantasy Showing in Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off yet another dominant offensive performance. In Week 12, they made Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like bottom-feeders who just couldn't keep up with Matthew Stafford and Co. or slow them down. The Rams cruised to a 34-7 win to move to 9-2 on the 2025 NFL season.



With the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Dallas Cowboys on the same day, LA captured the one-seed in the NFC. At the pace they're playing, the Rams have a decent chance to finish the year in possession of the first-round bye. The only opponent who's even stood a chance against Los Angeles in over a month has been the Seattle Seahawks.



If the Rams can sweep the 'Hawks with a victory in Week 16, they very well might run the table and go into the postseason riding a 12-game win streak. They'll have to take things one game at a time, though. The Carolina Panthers have repeatedly shown this season that they can't be taken lightly, but LA shouldn't have much trouble in this one if they play up to standard on both sides of the ball.



Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8), defensive end Kobie Turner (91) and linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) celebrate after a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams could be in for another big day



At first glance, it might seem like the Los Angeles Rams are in for another dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers, based on preseason expectations for their upcoming Week 13 opponent. However, the Panthers have shown that they're no slouches this year, notching several upset victories over teams that were thought to be better than them.



12 weeks into the campaign, Carolina is just a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown. ESPN's Eric Karabell ranked Puka Nacua as just the ninth-best FLEX option this week, citing the Panthers' impressive defense as a key reason why: "Do not assume a Rams blowout. The Panthers are stout against the pass this season."



Was nice to see the Rams get Roger McCreary involved on defense before his injury.



Shula has him coming from the second level blitzing from the slot. Pressure forces Baker to bail and eventually throw the ball away. pic.twitter.com/fmqQi8bw8Y — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) November 25, 2025

From what they've shown, though, there's no reason to bench any of LA's core offensive four, unless one has a ridiculously deep roster. Nacua, Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams should finish among the top of their position groups again this week. However, the Rams' D/ST should be in play, too, according to SBNation's Nick Simon:



"The Rams have boasted the second-best fantasy defense in the league this season with an average of 9.4 points per game, trailing only the Texans in that category. They’re going up against a Panthers offense that has been hot and cold throughout the year, so there’s a real chance that they can wreck the day of yet another playoff contender from the NFC South."

