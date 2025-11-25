2 Convincing Fantasy Stats from Rams' Commanding Win Over Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks managed to stifle the Los Angeles Rams' offense in Week 11. LA still got the win 21-19, but the defense was far more impressive in the divisional victory. Matthew Stafford and co. really only put together one full touchdown drive. Their other two trips to the end zone came directly off of turnovers from the Seahawks, with the Rams' defense picking Sam Darnold off four times.

On offense, they couldn't put the game away despite having multiple chances. Instead, Seattle had a chance to win in the final seconds. Thankfully for the Rams , Jason Myers' 61-yard field goal attempt was wayward, and LA escaped with the victory to claim the top spot in the NFC West.

That uncharacteristic performance raised some concerns about the offense, including whether the Seahawks had successfully delivered the blueprint to the rest of the league on how to slow down the Rams' attack. LA didn't waste any time shutting down those worries, dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-7 to reestablish their dominance.



Rams' offense is just fine



1. Matthew Stafford - 12 straight completions



Matthew Stafford had one of his worst fantasy showings of the season in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. It was his lowest scoring performance since the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. He rebounded in a big way both times.



Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he came out of the gate hot, completing his first 12 passes to set a new career high. Stafford finished with 273 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing for 22.9 fantasy points. At this pace and with a lighter schedule ahead of him, Stafford has a strong chance to climb as high as QB1 this season, and possibly even win the IRL MVP.



2. Puka Nacua - 46 snaps



Going into Week 12, there was a concerning trend that suggested that Puka Nacua might be in for a fantasy regression in the home stretch of the season. He went for seven catches for 97 yards and 16.7 full-PPR points against the Bucs. While that's a great performance for most wide receivers, all of those marks are below Nacua's season averages.



The fear was that Nacua's waning usage due to Head Coach Sean McVay's enamor with 13 personnel and Davante Adams' excellence in those packages would limit his production. While he didn't have the most robust box score versus Tampa, he ran a route on nearly 89 percent of the Rams' drop-backs. Nacua still has a good chance at finishing as fantasy's WR1 this year.

