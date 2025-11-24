3 Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Week 12 Obliteration of Buccaneers
For the first time in a long time, the Los Angeles Rams' offense raised some serious questions in Week 11's narrow win over the Seattle Seahawks. They still managed to put up 21 points in the victory, but they really only drove the field once to find the end zone. Their other two touchdowns came directly off of Sam Darnold's interceptions, of which he had four.
There was fear that the Seahawks had given the rest of the league the blueprint on stopping this offense. Well, it turns out that part of the recipe is having the elite personnel that Seattle does. The banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense had no chance.
The Rams bounced back better than anyone could have hoped, notching another blowout win, 34-7. LA's schedule lightens up significantly after Week 12, and fantasy managers should be delighted at the thought.
Rams will produce fantasy champions
1. Matthew Stafford
There was just over 12 minutes left in the second quarter before Matthew Stafford threw his first incompletion for the Los Angeles Rams. He absolutely shredded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depleted secondary, completing his first 12 attempts to set a new career record and finishing with 273 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing for 22.9 fantasy points.
This performance moved him up to QB5 on the season. With matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and the Arizona Cardinals still left on the docket, he has a legitimate chance to be the QB1 when it's all said and done this year.
2. Davante Adams & Puka Nacua
Davante Adams is not the WR1 on this team, and he likely won't ever be. But he does have a real shot to outscore Puka Nacua by season's end. He came into Week 12 a tad over 33 points behind. He closed the gap against the Bucs with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns, tallying 23.2 full-PPR points.
Nacua is too much of a PPR machine and YAC monster to ever be consistently outperformed, but Adams' nose for the end zone gives him a shot. Puka's steady decline in usage could also deeply impact the race, but he still reeled in seven catches for 97 yards and 16.7 points in this one.
3. Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams didn't participate much in this beatdown, despite the lopsided score early on. But, the Bucs do still have Vita Vea, and their backline was clearly the weakest point of their defense. Williams finished with just 48 total yards on 12 carries and one reception. He should get back to his usual pace in LA's lighter slate down the home stretch of the season.
To get all of our fantasy takeaways after each Rams game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.