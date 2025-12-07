Why Week 14 Is Critical Part of Stafford's MVP Path

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been having a great season in 2025. Some many even say it is the best one of his legendary career. He is choosing the right time to put together a great year, as the Rams are a team that is the favorite to win it all.

The Rams have been one of the best teams in the league all season, and a lot of that is coming from Stafford, who is in full control of the offense and is a great leader on this team.

Stafford is looking to win another Super Bowl with the Rams and get that second one that will put him in another class with some great quarterbacks. Stafford has been lights out this season, and he is looking to get better this season. Stafford is going with the flow of the offense and is also doing what he has done best, getting the offense to the right play. He has a great play caller in head coach Sean McVay, and watching these two get to work is something else.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stafford is one of the players at the top for NFL MVP. Is he still there, and who else is giving Stafford a run for his money?

NFL MVP Race

"With five weeks to go, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye have risen above the rest. Sure, there are arguments for others — maybe Dak Prescott, Jordan Love or Josh Allen. But Stafford and Maye have resumes the others can’t match," said Chad Graff of The Athletic

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Stafford is 37, has long been one of the league’s top players at his position and boasts a strong arm and brilliant acumen. He’s a stalwart, savvy veteran of 17 NFL seasons whose profile was lifted when he won a Super Bowl in his first year with Sean McVay and the Rams four seasons ago. Now, he’s on the doorstep of possibly adding an MVP, further bolstering what already should be a Hall of Fame career, as Los Angeles (9-3) is in the running for the NFC’s top seed."

"Stafford has had a long and highly productive career, but he’s never played at this level. He is posting career highs in touchdown percentage (8.0 percent), success rate (54.1 percent), quarterback rating and adjusted net yards per pass attempt (8.18). An award like this would be the final cherry on top of a potential Hall of Fame career, and it would further validate the bold trade the Rams made to send Jared Goff and two first-round picks to acquire him."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Los Angeles Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.