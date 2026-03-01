Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off the best season of his career. Stafford put the Rams on his back and took them as far as he could last season.

Even with not reaching the ultimate team goal, Stafford still had the best season of any player last year and came away with his first NFL MVP Award. Stafford earned that MVP and is now looking to run it back with the Rams and get back to where they were last season, and have a different outcome now.

Stafford announced during his NFL MVP speech that he will be back next season, and that was great news for everyone who is involved with the Rams.

Yes, Stafford will be back next season, but he and the Rams still have work to do. Stafford could be looking to get a different deal than the one he is currently on. With Stafford being the leader and player he is, the Rams will have no problem giving him a little extra on his contract. We will have to wait and see what happens.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams have already given extensions to general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Stafford could be next with adding some money to his current deal. If the Rams do that, it will be well earned for Stafford. He is playing the best football of his career, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

He is still the gun slinger that he was when he entered the league. He is even better now with all the experience he has under his belt, and next season, he will be back in the thick of things

"Stafford has already announced he'll be back for 2026. After winning MVP last season, he and the Rams will surely revisit a contract that currently underpays him, but it's hard to imagine the two sides not working it out," said Seth Walder of ESPN. The expectation for Stafford continues to be excellence, as long as he is healthy."

Stafford wants to come back to win his second Super Bowl with the Rams. That will be the top goal once again for this team next season. The Rams will be a top contender next season. They have work to do with their roster, and free agency and the NFL Draft are going to be huge for this team. But as long as they have No. 9 under center, this team will always have a shot to win any game against any team.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

