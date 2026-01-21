Why the Rams Will Feel Confident Heading Into Seattle

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a massive road win in Chicago over the Bears in the NFC Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Now, they are moving onto another fierce battle with a hated rival in the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams needed overtime to get the job done and survive and advance. The Rams went into a difficult environment and pulled it off because they are a team that knows how to win games at this point of the season, and even when things did not go their way, they still found a way to make enough plays and got a massive victory.

One Rams advantage heading into Seattle

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One thing that people are talking about heading into this game for the Rams is that they are out of energy. Will they be out of gas? They are saying that because the Rams are heading into their third straight road game in these playoffs.

The first two games came down to the wire, and the latest one was a win in overtime. On the other side, Seattle had a bye week and had a stress-free divisional game to get them into the NFC Championship.

When you are one game away from playing for a Super Bowl, and two wins away from winning it all, you are not out of energy or juice.

The Rams are a team that knows how to handle these situations. The Rams are a team that has experience with these moments and games. And they will do everything in their power to get their bodies as ready as they can. The Rams staff, from top to bottom, has been doing a great job, getting this team ready to hit the road and play the best they can.

McVay will have his team ready to play. He always has, with the Rams coming up in big moments time and time again over the years. Now, they will have to do it one more time against a strong Seahawks team to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

