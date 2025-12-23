Four Rams Players Earn Pro Bowl Honors

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned on Tuesday that four of their players earned Pro Bowl nominations, reaping in the rewards of their efforts made throughout the offseason.

The Rams' first-ballot Pro Bowlers are Matthew Stafford , Puka Nacua , Byron Young, and Jared Verse. This is the third season this decade that the Rams have had four Pro Bowlers on their roster, matching the marks achieved in 2021 and 2023.

First-ballot bowlers 🎳 pic.twitter.com/PqNsZDhOJd — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 23, 2025

Matthew Stafford

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is seen after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is Stafford's third Pro Bowl selection, having been named in 2014 and 2023. His second selection with the Rams, 2025 marks Stafford's most efficient season to date. Over 4000 passing yards thrown, Stafford has 40 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Puka Nacua

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is Nacua's second Pro Bowl selection, adding to his rookie campaign in 2023. Nacua has been one of the best pass catchers in football since being drafted, as he currently sits on pace to end this season as the NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Jared Verse

This is Verse's second consecutive Pro Bowl selection, adding to his rookie campaign in 2024. Verse continues to be one of the best players in football, being in the top ten for QB pressures while drawing the attention of opposing defenses. One of the strongest players in football, Verse has also been a premier run defender for the past two seasons.

Byron Young

This is Young's first Pro Bowl selection. Young has recorded a double-digit season for the first time in his career, while being in the top ten for QB pressures, along with Verse. Young has been a versatile threat, often seeing and attacking plays before they develop. His ability to rush the passer while dropping into coverage has given the Rams a weapon that has induced confusion on opposing offenses.

McVay on Verse and Young

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the relationship between his two linebackers and how that has benefitted their work this season.

“It's awesome. I think it's a cool relationship that those two have where there's a lot of love and a lot of understanding going through the same things year in and year out, day in and day out with their rhythm and routine. I jokingly have said they're like stepbrothers. They love each other. They're poking at each other, but they bring out the best in one another. I think [Outside Linebackers] Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with the culture of that room."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Two guys that have great personalities that balance each other out, that have a lot of love for one another and really celebrate each other's successes. They have fun joking with one another. It's a cool relationship to observe. The support that they have for one another, the authentic love and appreciation they have and the celebration for each other's successes. That's one of my favorite things that I see.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.