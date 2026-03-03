Post Combine Rams Mock Draft: Rams Revamp Their Secondary

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have many needs, and after excellent performances, it's clear that the team will have many top options in the NFL Draft. Here's one way the franchise can revamp their secondary over a span of three days.

First Round

Pick 13: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy has some question marks as he didn't play in 2025 due to injury but his tape in unmatched and I am unmoved by the concerns. The Rams' three-man cornerback rotation should help take some pressure off of McCoy and help with wear and tear.

Pick 29: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

McNeil-Warren could be the perfect replacement for Kam Curl and his work could help Kam Kinchens establish more of a center fielder role, while allowing the high-flying Jaylen McCollough operate in more of an attacking role.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Don't let the Toledo logo fool you. That program is producing NFL players at a higher level than many Power 5 schools.

Second Round

Pick 61: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trotter, the son of NFL veteran Jeremiah Trotter and the brother of Philadelphia Eagles' Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has made a name of his own at West Virginia and Missouri, entering the draft at the age of 20. Trotter has All-Pro written all over him and could be the future of the position for the next 10-15 years. Yeah, he's that type of player.

Third Round

Pick 93: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson is speed. That's basically it. A perfect replacement for Tutu Atwell, who put in a 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine. Thompson isn't a great route runner, but the Rams only need Thompson to stretch the defense, something he does very well. Low risk but a very high reward, especially if the Rams can get the opposition into having a single high safety.

Fifth Round

Pick 167: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everette has a viciousness that could see him play in an inside/ outside role like Roger McCreary operated in last season. Always fighting for the ball, it's clear he has a tactician's mind with a warrior's spirit. An already molded player who can be improved into being an every down playmaker.

Sixth Round

Pick 206: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws the ball during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At one point, Klubnik was considered a first-round quarterback and has flashed that potential in the past. Why not take a swing?

Pick 209: Jalen Catalon, S, Missouri

I had the privilege of covering Jalen Catalon during his time at UNLV, and while he has bounced around a lot, he's a veteran player who doubles as a tactician and coach in the field. At best, Catalon turns into a gem. At worst, the Rams have their next defensive coach in waiting.

Seventh Round

Pick 233: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Onyedim provides immediate depth on the line, assisting with the Rams' base 3-4 defense.

Pick 251: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Dec 29, 2925; Los Angeles, California, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Domani Jackson speaks at press conference at the JW Marriott LA Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson, who was once considered one of the best in the country, did not take the jump at Alabama as expected. Jackson's projection is murky at best, but he's another low risk, high-reward player. Jackson attended Mater Dei High School and is from Southern California.

Pick 256: Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa

Nwankpa comes from a strong Iowa background and has the physical tools to be a long-term Special Teamer while having the possibility of breaking into the secondary.

