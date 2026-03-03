Everything Rams Fans Need to Know After the NFL Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams once again sent a skeleton crew to the NFL Combine, but by sitting back and letting the other teams do their work, the Rams learned big news as they approach a critical portion of the offseason.

Pass Rusher

While the position is not one of need for the Rams , if the team had any ambitions of making a move for pass rusher, they need to consider their options as they quickly drop off the board. As we already know, the New York Jets, who own the second overall pick, made a move that highly indicates they will draft a pass rusher, primarily on the edge. That could lead to a domino effect that sees the top prospects get snatched before the Rams make their first selection.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On top of that, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes if Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is to be moved, it will happen this week before free agency opens. The Rams were reportedly one of the teams keeping tabs on Crosby.

Once free agency does open, there will be a rush to sign the top pass rushers, so if the Rams are to add to their pass rushing unit, it must happen within the next week.

Defensive Secondary

The defensive backs came out to play. Way too many impressive performances to name but if there was a time to launch a secondary rebuild, it's this offseason. Depending on what the Rams do, their pass rush could be hitting another peak, the perfect help for a secondary trying to reinvent themselves.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Aubrey Pleasant and Mike Harris no longer a part of the team, the coaching staff is ready to usher in a new era, and considering the Rams have at least three vacancies, if not more, this draft is where I expect the Rams to invest heavily, perhaps even using a first-round pick on the position.

Offensive Line

While the Rams have their starting five on the offensive line set for next season, four of them are set to be free agents. The Rams need depth and Sean McVay enjoys building the room as he believes that offensive line talent is one of the hardest to replace during the season, a belief that has been proven correct every NFL season.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Do not be surprised if the Rams draft a center. Perhaps Conner Lew from Auburn or Jake Slaughter from Florida.

