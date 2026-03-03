Three Defensive Backs the Rams Should Prioritize Scouting After Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to make bold moves in their secondary and while there always is the possibility that the team will fill out the unit with veterans, the likely route for the franchise is to invest in the draft, giving Sean McVay and company four years to make the most out of their young, cheap talents.

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick named these three defenders as risers after the NFL Combine. Here's what Flick had to say and how each player could fit into the organization.

Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

"Everette’s physical and athletic profile passes with flying colors—at 6' 1" and 190 pounds, he timed a 4.38 40-yard dash—and he stood out during position drills, too," stated Flick. "A three-year starter at corner for the Bulldogs, Everette showed a smooth backpedal, loose hips, long speed and an assertiveness when asked to catch the ball. Everette cemented himself as a Day 2 pick Friday."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (DB09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Everette is another top corner who has tremendous ball skills and is able to close the gap without concern. There's also a viciousness to his game that is enjoyable to study. While I trust Everette's abilities in coverage, what really gets me excited is his ability to attack the quarterback. Perfect fit if Chris Shula is ready to dial up the pressure. Plus, he's fighting to get the ball out until the whistle, and his recognition of common route patterns based on formations can not be understated.

Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

"Kilgore’s fluidity, change of direction and ball skills were on full display Friday night," stated Flick. "The 6' 1", 200-pounder tested well, too, with a 4.40 40-yard dash, a 37-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, 10-inch broad jump. Kilgore, an All-SEC selection each of the past two years, can play both nickel and safety, and he helped his odds of being a Day 2 pick."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kilgore is such a unique talent whose versatility would fit in well with the Rams, especially since Roger McCreary is set to be a free agent. Love his physical nature and the way he attacks. Has every shot of providing the same instant impact his collegiate teammate Nick Emmanwori had for the Seahawks this season.

Kilgore has Derwin James potential. Take that as you will.

Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

"One of the nationally lesser-known cornerbacks at the combine, Wright had a tremendous day. At 6' 0" and 188 pounds, the Stanford product notched a 39-inch vertical jump, tied for the eighth-best among cornerbacks, and starred during field drills," stated Flick. "Though he didn’t run the 40-yard dash, Wright showed smooth hips, quality burst and confidence with the ball in the air. He helped his odds of being a Day 3 pick."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford defensive back Collin Wright (DB32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wright is on the smaller side so unfortunately for the Rams, he's not the player who can go out and stop some of the bigger body receivers in the league. I see Wright as a long-term project who can provide immediate depth, operating in the role occupied by Cobie Durant. If the Rams decide to offer Durant a three-year deal, Wright could be the player to take over once Durant's deal runs out, and if the Rams continue to front-load deals, that could give the team an out after a year or two.

If the Rams draft a corner in the first, Wright is a perfect answer to supplement the room, especially with Emmanuel Forbes having only one more year on his rookie deal, which could balloon up to two if the Rams exercise his fifth-year option.

