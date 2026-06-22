Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Beaux Limmer Needs to Prove His Value as Interior Depth
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When the Los Angeles Rams needed someone to step up at center in 2024, that player was Beaux Limmer. Drafted in the sixth round, Limmer at least added some stability at center until he was overmatched in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Carter.
Limmer was replaced last year by Coleman Shelton and didn’t play well in his limited snaps at guard. He’s next in our roster preview series.
2025 Season in Review
After starting 14 games as a rookie, Limmer served as the backup center behind Shelton. While he didn’t play at center in 2025, Limmer did fill in at both right and left guard where he struggled. Limmer played 44 snaps in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and gave up one sack while allowing two pressures.
Roster Battle
Despite starting as a rookie, Limmer’s spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. He’ll be competing with Justin Dedich as the team’s primary interior depth as well as with Dylan McMahon, Wyatt Bowles, and Austin Blaske behind him. McMahon has the most experience in the system out of that group and could push Limmer for his spot on the roster.
Three Plays on Tape
Play 1: Looking Good During the Preseason
When Limmer was at center during the preseason, he looked good, especially in the run game. At the very least, Limmer looked like good depth to have at center in case Shelton had to miss time.
Play 2: Mauler in the Run Game
Where Limmer excels is in the run game. Despite struggling in pass protection, Limmer’s size allows him to move defenders. Against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Limmer was the highest-graded guard in run blocking via PFF.
Play 3: Struggling at Guard
The Rams may already know the answer, but they will need to find out whether or not Limmer is a center-only player or if he can fill in at guard. While the Rams managed injuries to both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, Limmer got some playing time at guard and didn’t look comfortable. It’s very possible that Limmer is a center-only player.
Biggest Question: Can Beaux Limmer Provide Reliable Depth on the Interior?
Despite Limmer starting for 14 games in 2024, the Rams clearly felt a need to replace him when they decided to bring back Coleman Shelton. When it comes to offensive line depth, the Rams like players to be able to cover at multiple positions. They often crosstrain tackles to play guard and then guards to play both sides. If Limmer only provides experienced depth at center, that limits his overall value.
2026 Outlook/Role
If Limmer makes the roster, he will once again serve as depth behind Shelton. However, this is a big offseason for Limmer.Limmer needs to prove his value as a depth piece along the offensive line. He didn’t look good when he played at guard last season and the last time he played center, he also struggled. If Limmer doesn’t show improvement, the Rams may go a different direction.
Chances of Making the Final Roster
As it stands, Limmer may be favored to make the roster, but he’s certainly not a guarantee. He needs to show his value as a depth piece on the interior. If Limmer is only a center-only player, he’ll need to show improvement.
Chances: 6/10
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI