Rams C Coleman Shelton: No. 18 Player Serves as the Glue of the Offensive Line

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 18 player, Coleman Shelton

Following a 2024 season in which the Los Angeles Rams struggled to find reliability at the center position on the offensive line, they brought back a familiar face in Coleman Shelton last season. Shelton may not be one of the premier centers in the NFL, but he has proven to be good enough and give the Rams the reliability and experience that they need at that spot.

The Rams could certainly do better at center, but Shelton has chemistry with Stafford and is part of the glue that holds the offensive line together. Last offseason, the Rams made Shelton a priority and it ended up being one of the best moves they made.

Why Coleman Shelton is So Important

Heading into the 2024 season, the Rams made the decision to try Steve Avila at center as they signed Jonah Jackson in free agency. Through injuries and things not going as planned with Avila’s position change, it ended up being musical chairs at center. The Rams ended up settling on rookie Beaux Limmer, but given his lack of experience, they needed an upgrade.

Shelton gives the Rams experience at the center position, along with a player who has chemistry with Stafford and familiarity within the offense. He may not be a top center, but he graded as the 10th-best center via PFF in 2025. Shelton is able to help with protection calls and get the offensive line on the same page, which is important. Shelton helps stabilize the offensive line and the depth behind him is unproven.

The Depth Behind Shelton

Behind Shelton, the Rams have Limmer and Justin Dedich if needed. They also signed a few undrafted free agents with center experience to develop. Limmer has the starting experience at center from 2024, but he struggled last year when moving to guard. That may mean that Limmer is a center-only player, but his play hasn't been good enough when he's been on the field.

During the 2024 season, Limmer graded as the worst center in pass protection via PFF. There’s a reason why the Rams chose to bring back Shelton rather than continue with Limmer last offseason. While Limmer has starting experience, there would be a significant drop-off if Shelton were to miss time.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

This is something that the Rams already experienced in 2024. If Shelton were to miss time, it creates a musical chairs situation at the center position. Would the Rams rely on Limmer’s experience in 2024 or would they go to Justin Dedich who had center experience in college?

When things go wrong for the Rams, it’s usually because of injuries to the offensive line. The Rams started 1-4 in 2024 and 3-6 in 2023 because they were forced to rely on offensive line depth. The Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL last season until Kevin Dotson and Alaric Jackson missed time. If Shelton gets hurt or things don’t go as planned, it impacts the entire offense.

Why We Ranked Shelton Here

Ranking Shelton at 18 may seem high. He certainly isn’t one of the Rams’ best 25 players from a talent standpoint. Shelton is an average center that the Rams are simply able to rely on over the course of a season. That aspect is important and something that Sean McVay values. The Rams know exactly what they’re going to get out of Shelton, which can’t be said for some of the depth behind him.

While Shelton may not be one of the best players on the roster, he is certainly one of the most important. The Rams are able to rely on him to help Stafford with protections and get the offensive line on the same page. Shelton is the glue of the offensive line and holds everything together, which is why he comes in at number 18.