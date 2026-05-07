Rams GM Les Snead May Soon Face His Biggest Front Office Challenge Yet

Since 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have been a model for other teams around the NFL. Every team has tried to find the next Sean McVay. Because of that, the Rams and McVay are replenishing their coaching staff on a yearly basis. As it stands, five of McVay’s former assistants are head coaches.

As the Rams front office has found success, teams have also tried to recreate their model. The Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes to be their general manager while the Jacksonville Jaguars hired James Gladstone. However, another Rams executive could be on the move. While Minnesota Vikings potentially look to replace Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, they have requested to interview Rams assistant general manager John McKay.

The Vikings requested an interview with Rams assistant general manager John McKay for their GM job, per source.



McKay — son of longtime NFL exec Rich McKay and grandson of the late coach John McKay — is in his 10th season in L.A., where he worked with Kevin O’Connell. pic.twitter.com/pD1PWUIhR3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2026

If the Vikings hire McKay, it would be the second time in three years that the Rams will have lost someone in their front office. Gladstone was the Director of Scouting Strategy before being hired by the Jaguars. McKay was named the assistant general manager last offseason after spending four years as the director of pro personnel.

So far, the Vikings have only requested an interview with McKay. Other names include RJ Gillen from the San Francisco 49ers, Dave Ziegler from the Tennessee Titans, Terrance Gray from the Buffalo Bills, Nolan Teasley from the Seattle Seahawks, and Chad Alexander from the Los Angeles Chargers. All candidates are assistant general managers for their respective teams. Rob Brzezinski who has been the interim general manager is also a candidate.

Still, McKay would make a lot of sense for the Vikings. He’s someone who head coach Kevin O’Connell is familiar with. It would be a similar dynamic to the Jaguars hiring Gladstone to pair with Liam Coen, who spent time on the Rams coaching staff.

Over the past several years, McVay has largely done a good job replacing his coaching staff. Many have gone on to become head coaches. It’s part of the culture that McVay has built. Snead hasn’t had to go through that as often. When Snead had to replace Holmes, he simply handed more responsibility to Ray Farmer. Farmer had experience as a former general manager. After Gladstone was hired, Snead divided more responsibility among the current staff.

The Rams have developed a unique scouting system that is starting to make its way around the NFL. Snead has famously not attended the NFL Combine or sent scouts to college all-star games. The Jaguars and Gladstone have taken a similar approach. It doesn't hurt that the Rams have had a lot of success during the draft.

If the Rams were to lose McKay, it would be a significant loss for Snead and the front office who have done a good job building a consistent Super Bowl contender. Much like Gladstone, he has provided a decade’s worth of knowledge and helped shape the current scouting structure. He was the first titled assistant GM under Snead in the Snead/McVay era. McKay has also helped lead the undrafted free agent process.

These are the same challenges that good teams face. Teams consistently poached members of the Patriots front office during the Brady-Belichick era. Recently, teams have hired from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It’s simply how the NFL works.

While McVay has done a good job replenishing his staff, Snead will need to prove that he can do the same within his. It’s possible that the Rams are able to retain McKay, but given his connection to O’Connell, he will be a top candidate for the Vikings job.

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