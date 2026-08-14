Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua Injuries Becoming Worth Monitoring for Rams

For a second consecutive practice, edge rusher Myles Garrett and wide receiver Puka Nacua were unable to participate. The Los Angeles Rams held Garrett out of the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday due to knee swelling, while Nacua left with some soreness in his groin.

As the team prepared to practice on Thursday ahead of their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Garrett and Nacua were both seen working with trainers on the side.

Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett are both working out off to the side with the training staff during practice. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 13, 2026

Rams Continue to Take Cautious Approach With Injuries

Throughout training camp, the Rams have been overly cautious with injuries. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has practiced every other day as he manages his back and the team tries to keep him as fresh as possible. The Rams have managed veterans such as Alaric Jackson, Byron Young, and Davante Adams as well.

Garrett missed three practices during the middle of training camp before practicing the final two days. McVay said that Garrett felt he was 85 percent on Tuesday, but the team erred on the side of caution. The same was said about Nacua, who left during the joint practice and did not return.

“Puka's doing well. He just had a little soreness in his psoas so we're just being smart with him,” said McVay on Thursday. “We're expecting to be back next week ready to go.”

Myles Garrett's Knee Is Becoming Worth Monitoring

While McVay was able to provide a timeline for Nacua’s return next week, that wasn’t the case with Garrett. That’s not to say that Garrett’s knee is something serious. However, it may be worth monitoring going forward.

This hasn’t quite reached the point where McVay’s tendency to lack transparency when discussing certain injuries should raise concern. It lines up with how the Rams have managed veterans throughout the offseason. Still, given that Garrett’s knee has been an issue multiple times within the span of a week, it certainly raises an eyebrow.

“He's feeling good. I think it's more along the lines of getting to know him and once he gets back to that return to performance,” said McVay. “He's making really good positive strides. As far as when he'll be back, we want to make sure that that's when it's truly 100%.”

The Rams gave up a lot to get Garrett, which makes the recurring knee swelling somewhat concerning. If the Rams are going to win the Super Bow,l Garrett is going to play a big role in that. It’s why they traded for him.

No Reason for Rams to Panic Yet

To be clear, that’s not to say that Garrett has a lingering issue that will affect his play. By all accounts, Garrett has met expectations and been as advertised when he’s been on the field. With that said, it’s fair to wonder if this is something that could linger into the regular season.

There is still plenty of time before the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The goal is to be as healthy as possible going into that game. It does the Rams no good to push Garrett now and risk aggravating the injury. The same goes for Nacua. Until then, the Rams are likely to remain cautious, but that doesn’t mean injuries like Garrett’s aren’t worth monitoring closely.

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