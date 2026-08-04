Rams Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

The main priority for the Los Angeles Rams throughout training camp is to stay healthy. If the Rams are going to win the Super Bowl, keeping their stars healthy will be key. While the Rams haven’t had too many injuries throughout training camp, there are a few to note and keep track of over the coming weeks.

Every Rams injury-related update that details something about a player will be kept here to keep you up to date throughout training camp and the preseason.

TE Davis Allen

August 3

While tight end Davis Allen started training camp healthy, he has missed the last four practices due to a soft-tissue injury. However, it sounds like the Rams aren’t expecting Allen back anytime soon and are going to give him some time to recover.

“He's got a little soft tissue [problem], like a quad,” said McVay. “We'll be day-to-day with him, week-to-week, but we'll give him some time. You don't want to rush him back.”

Allen is expected to be a big part of what the Rams do this season as they lean into more 12 and 13 personnel on offense. He’s also entering a contract season heading into year four.

EDGE Myles Garrett

August 2

Throughout training camp, the Rams have been managing their veteran players and giving them rest days. However, those have typically been scheduled and resulted in the player only missing one practice. Garrett has missed the last three practices with what McVay described as soreness in his lower half.

“We're erring on the side of being smart with him,” said McVay. “We want to make sure that he feels as good as possible.”

McVay was adamant that Garrett being held out of practice was to keep him fresh. While it makes sense to be cautious at this point in the offseason, this is also how Matthew Stafford’s back saga started last year. Garrett missing the last three practices may be nothing, but it’s also noteworthy.

iOL Justin Dedich

July 28-29

The Rams have managed to stay mostly healthy on the offensive line, but they have been without one of their top depth pieces in Justin Dedich. Dedich has missed time with a hand injury that’s kept him out during training camp. He was placed on the NFI list until he recovers.

“He had a hand accident around the 4th of July and so that's what's keeping him out for now,” said McVay. While McVay clarified that the injury wasn’t fireworks-related he did note that they are, “expecting him to be back in a little bit of time.”

With Dedich set to miss time, the Rams signed Bill Murray and Blake Hance to provide some depth on the offensive line.

OT Alaric Jackson

July 29

Alaric Jackson missed practice last week, but it seems like it was something that was planned. Jackson has dealt with blood clots in his legs in the past and is something that he and the team continue to manage.

“Just taking his medicine for some of the stuff with blood clots,” said McVay. So just managing that, like what we've always been able to do…It was exclusively just managing the medicine for the situation he's dealt with for the last year."

There doesn’t seem to be anything to be concerned about, but it is something to note.. Jackson also missed Monday’s practice for the same reason. It seems like the Rams are on top of the situation which is important.

EDGE Byron Young

July 27-28

The Rams have been managing several players throughout training camp, with quarterback Matthew Stafford having scheduled off days. Wide receiver Davante Adams has been in that category as well. Last week, edge rusher Byron Young was held out of practice as the team manages his knee.

“We have guys that have accumulated a bunch of snaps and the goal is let's be proactive instead of reactive,” said McVay. “We’ve got a plan to just take some time and get back out there in a couple of days,” added Young.

Young did note that it’s the same knee that he injured in the playoffs last year and that it’s something that he’s been dealing with for years. The Rams seem to have a plan to manage his workload and keep him fresh heading into the regular season.

Other Notes

The Rams have a management plan for Matthew Stafford during training camp with him practicing on every second and fourth day of their blocks. As Stafford heads into year 18, it’s simply about keeping him fresh. There aren’t any active concerns with his back.

Davante Adams is another player the Rams have been managing through training camp. “We've got to pull them back and protect them from [themselves] because they just want to work,” said McVay. These types of veteran rest days are normal.