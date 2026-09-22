Rams Report Card: Matthew Stafford, Trent McDuffie Deliver in Week 2 Win

The Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 28-6. While it wasn’t perfect, it was the type of bounce-back performance that the Rams needed following a humbling loss to start the season. Let’s grade each position group’s performance.

Matthew Stafford: A-

For the most part, Matthew Stafford was fantastic against the Giants and played much closer to the level that is expected from him. Following a poor game in Week 1, Stafford had a bounce-back performance against the Giants, completing 22 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. However, the interception can’t happen in that spot. For a second consecutive week, Stafford turned the ball over right after the defense created a turnover of their own.



PFF Grade: 84.2

Running Backs: B+

Both running backs played well against the Giants and picked it up in the second half. While they combined for eight carries for 49 yards in the first half, they had 16 carries for 115 yards in the second half. Corum and Williams have each recorded 25 or more rushing yards 12 times since the beginning of last season, and the only teammate duo with more during that span is quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook. However, both Corum and Williams had a fumble and those mistakes can’t happen.

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 73.1

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 67.5

Wide Receivers: B

Davante Adams led the charge here as he had eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. However, Rams wide receivers outside of Adams combined for two catches for 31 yards and didn’t have a reception until the third quarter. The Rams were able to get their tight ends involved, but despite Adams’ performance, the lack of wide receiver depth was still evident.

Davante Adams PFF Grade: 94.6

Tutu Atwell PFF Grade: 66.1

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 59.6

Xavier Smith PFF Grade: 46.1

Tight Ends: B+

The Rams needed a second receiving option to step up against the Giants and that player was Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson had six receptions for 54 yards and scored a touchdown. While he had a few missed opportunities, the upside was evident. Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen also each got involved. After the tight ends were non-existent in Week 1, they stepped up in a big way on Monday night.

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 78.4

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 77.2

Terrance Ferguson PFF Grade: 66.1

Offensive Line: A+

Heading into the game, there was some concern about how the Rams would handle the Giants’ pass rush. Abdul Carter and Brian Burns are a very good pass rush duo on the edge. While Coleman Shelton struggled a bit on the interior, the Rams allowed a total of four pressures. Stafford was pressured on just 15.2 percent of his dropbacks, which is the fourth-lowest rate he has faced in a game since joining the Rams.

Alaric Jackson PFF Grade: 80.6

Steve Avila PFF Grade: 75.9

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 69.7

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 66.8

Coleman Shelton PFF Grade: 66.8

Defensive Line: A

The defensive line dominated in the trenches all night. Donald may not have stood out on the box score, but his presence was felt. The Rams also got sacks from Byron Young and Wesley Bailey. After the pass rush didn’t impact the game in Week 1, they had a 58.8 percent pressure rate against the Giants. The Giants also had a 19 percent rushing success rate, which was the lowest for the week in the NFL.

Poona Ford PFF Grade: 90.0

Byron Young PFF Grade: 89.8

Kobie Turner PFF Grade: 73.0

Tyler Davis PFF Grade: 70.4

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 70.3

Josaiah Stewart PFF Grade: 65.6

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 48.8

Linebackers: B-

While the linebackers were fine, it’s also very clearly the weakness of the Rams’ defense. They remain a liability in coverage, but the Rams were able to get by and they made a few key tackles in space. The Rams playing better against the run is also a testament to the linebacker play.

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 57.4

Nate Landman PFF Grade: 51.7

Defensive Backs: A

Trent McDuffie had his coming-out party for the Rams on Monday Night Football.He completely shut down Malik Nabers, allowing zero receptions while also recording an interception. McDuffie was also credited with three pass breakups. Quentin Lake played at a high level at safety, despite not playing as well in the slot. The Rams were able to get by in the absence of Kam Kinchens, and Jaylen Watson needs to be better. However, this group played much better as Chris Shula called a more aggressive game.

Trent McDuffie PFF Grade: 93.9

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 91.4

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 69.7

Jaylen McCollough: 69.6

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 59.8

Jaylen Watson PFF Grade: 48.2

Special Teams: F

This is a second straight week where the Rams had special teams gaffes, but they piled up on Monday night. Xavier Smith didn’t have a good game as a returner and Ethan Evans’ first punt only went 38 yards. Harris Mevis missed a 43-yard field goal and the Rams passed on a 56-yard field goal later in the game. They also had a penalty on special teams that led to Giants points. The Rams need this unit to be better.

Ethan Evans PFF Grade: 64.1

Xavier Smith PFF Grade: 57.5

Harrison Mevis PFF Grade: 50.8

Coaches: A-

The Rams were much better from a coaching standpoint in Week 2. Sean McVay called a good game and put together a fantastic gameplan without Puka Nacua in the lineup. He did have one ill-advised challenge, but that was his only mistake. Defensively, Chris Shula was much better and called a tighter, more aggressive game. The Rams were able to set up more third-and-long situations, which allowed Shula to get creative, and it paid off.

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