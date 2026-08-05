Why the Rams' QB2 Battle Isn't Nearly as Close as Fans Think

One of the biggest position battles for the Los Angeles Rams that has gotten the most attention during training camp is the battle for QB2. After drafting quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, head coach Sean McVay made it very clear that he would compete with Stetson Bennett.

While McVay signaled a competition and the media has been hyping it up as such, there hasn’t been a backup quarterback competition in the way that many would think. The Rams haven’t been splitting reps with Simpson and Bennett or keeping tabs on who’s had a better day than the other.

Rams Haven't Treated the QB2 Battle Like a True Competition

On days in which Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced due to his management plan, Bennett has taken all of the snaps with the ones while Simpson takes snaps with the twos. When Stafford has practiced, it has been Bennett as the backup with the twos with Simpson getting limited reps. On Monday’s practice with Stafford participating, Simpson didn’t get any snaps.

“It was just part [of the plan],” said McVay. “We were unscripted and Matthew [Stafford] was out here and so Stetson [Bennett IV] got the work that he's earned.”

Bennett has been the backup quarterback and that will likely remain the case throughout the preseason. While that could change by Week 1, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bennett was listed ahead of Simpson to start the year as well.

The plan has always been to treat Simpson like any other rookie and bring him along at his own pace. With Stafford as the team’s starter, the Rams have the benefit of time on their side and there isn’t pressure for Simpson to start right away. Quarterback coach Dave Ragone can focus on the fundamentals and bring Simpson along slowly.

Stetson Bennett Has Earned Sean McVay's Trust

At the same time, Bennett hasn’t given the Rams a reason to give Simpson more backup reps. Bennett is in his fourth training camp and third consecutive season after taking a break from football. That experience in the offense shows and the team has consistently applauded his growth.

“He's doing great. He really has [grown],” said McVay. “He's aggressive. He's a playmaker. He's going to be aggressive but not reckless. He can make some things happen off-schedule…It's cool to be able to see a lot of the work that he's put in pay off with the way that he's playing and the respect he has from his teammates.”

Whenever McVay is asked about Simpson, he also makes sure to praise Bennett equally. He remains someone the coaching staff has great respect for, and at this point, they trust him to operate the offense.

Experience Gives Stetson Bennett the Edge

While Bennett may not have the arm talent that Simpson does, the offense simply runs smoother with him under center at this point. A lot of that is because of the experience, but Bennett has also continually shown growth.

After throwing two touchdowns to five interceptions in 2024 during the preseason, Bennett threw five touchdowns to two interceptions last year. His turnover-worthy play rate dropped from 9.1 percent to 5.6 percent. Bennett’s passer rating also improved from 57.5 to 105.7.

“I have been so impressed with what Stetson Bennett has done and the growth that he's had, the ownership of the offense,” said McVay. “I can feel his teammates want to root for him and he's played really well through the offseason program up until now. That's been a real positive for us.”

As the Rams get ready to break from Loyola Marymount and head back to Woodland Hills, it appears Bennett is the clear backup. That’s not a knock on Simpson, but rather complimentary of Bennett and the work that he’s put in. Just because Bennett comes out on top in the competition, doesn’t mean that Simpson didn’t rise to the occasion or didn’t play well.

Ty Simpson's Development Is the Rams' Real Priority

It’s important to remember that the Rams are playing the long game with Simpson and the focus isn’t for him to beat out Bennett. Right now, it doesn’t matter whether Simpson beats out Bennett. When Simpson has been able to push the ball downfield, the arm talent is clearly there.

The Rams’ rookie quarterback is on his own timeline. It’s more important for Simpson to learn and gain confidence in the offense while working on his mechanics. The Rams need to get Simpson’s development right, not make him the backup because they’ll get less backlash for it.

When it comes to rookies, the Rams tend to bring them along slowly, and the team has made it very clear that Simpson is no different. Last season, tight end Terrance Ferguson was inactive in Weeks 3 and 4 and didn’t start a game until Week 10. Heading into year two, many are expecting him to break out.

That’s how the Rams integrate their rookies into the team. As long as Simpson continues to be a sponge, learn from his mistakes, and stack positive days, that’s what the coaching staff will be looking for at this point.

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