Sean McVay Sees 'Tremendous Growth' From Stetson Bennett During Rams OTAs

While the Los Angeles Rams drafted quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, Stetson Bennett is still a player to watch this offseason. With Simpson being a rookie, Bennett will likely serve as the backup quarterback throughout the offseason and it wouldn’t be surprising if he started the year as QB2 behind Matthew Stafford.

This offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo was not brought back to the Rams as he contemplated retirement. That leaves Bennett as the most experienced quarterback in the offensive system outside of Stafford. As the team holds Stafford out during OTAs as part of its offseason plan, Bennett has been the quarterback getting many of the reps.

“I’ve seen tremendous growth,” said head coach Sean McVay on Monday. “I think he’s done a really nice job. He’s earning the confidence of his teammates in terms of commanding the huddle. Then, he’s done a lot of good stuff in terms of reading with his feet. I think he’s had a really good last couple of weeks, and I’ve been proud of him.”

Bennett is heading into his fourth offseason with the team, but this is his first as the backup to start the summer. With Stafford out much of last offseason, Bennett also saw more reps than he would have otherwise and took advantage. He had his best preseason since being drafted, throwing five touchdowns to two interceptions in two games. Bennett also led a game-winning drive against the Chargers.

However, it hasn’t all been great for Bennett during OTAs. The Rams quarterback threw a pass on Monday that was undercut and intercepted by new cornerback addition Trent McDuffie.

New Rams All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie just undercut an out throw from Stetson Bennett to Puka Nacua and picked it off.



Some hoops and hollers from the Rams defense on that one. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) June 8, 2026

This is a big offseason for Bennett as he looks to continue his development and hold off Simpson for as long as he can. Simpson may be the future, but Bennett is the more experienced player in the offense. As the current backup behind Stafford, Bennett will almost certainly take part in the rookie quarterback’s development in the same way that Garoppolo did with him.

“I really appreciate (Matthew Stafford) and Stetson taking me in and answering all the questions I have,” said Simpson to Sports Central LA. “I know I’m probably annoying them, but it’s been really helpful. I can’t thank them enough.”

By all accounts, Bennett has had a good start to the offseason in OTAs. If Bennett continues to play well, the battle for the backup quarterback role could become much more interesting as the team enters training camp.

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