Matthew Stafford's Training Camp Schedule Creates Opportunity for Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams reported to training camp on Saturday, and much of the focus was on Aaron Donald and the quarterback position. Donald’s potential return as well as Ty Simpson’s development are two of the biggest storylines around the team heading into training camp.

However, beyond Simpson, it's also worth wondering how the Rams will handle Matthew Stafford coming off an MVP season. Last summer, Stafford was unable to participate in training camp due to a herniated disc in his back. After spending time in an Ammortal Chamber, Stafford was able to practice with just under three weeks until the start of the regular season.

While the Rams would have preferred to have their starting quarterback on the practice field, Stafford missing time also allowed him to enter the regular season fresh. Stafford’s start to the 2025 season was one of the best in NFL history. He started the season with 28 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception, breaking an NFL record.

Rams to Limit Matthew Stafford During Training Camp

As the Rams head into the 2026 season, how they handle Stafford’s workload will be important. Head coach Sean McVay detailed Stafford’s practice schedule on Saturday.

“What we'll do with him, we operate in those four-day blocks,” said McVay. “He'll take part in days two and day four so he'll be off on days one and three. He'll be doing his own independent stuff where he's taking care of his body. Those are two out of the three days that we actually practice. That third day represents more of an above-the-neck approach.”

That means that with the Rams set to take the field for the first time on Sunday, Stafford will not be practicing to open training camp. However, according to McVay, that has been part of the team’s plan with him.

Extra Reps Could Be Key for Ty Simpson

With Stafford set to practice every other day, that also leaves more opportunity for quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett. It's a big reason why it was so critical for the Rams to get Simpson signed before the team started practicing. Simpson and Bennett will be battling it out for the backup quarterback role this summer. On those first and third days of the four-day block, both quarterbacks will get an opportunity to practice with the ones that they may not usually get, especially during the regular season.

“We talked about that yesterday as a coaching staff,” said McVay. “It's going to be a very important thing. I'm hopeful that our guy is fresh, ready to go, and doesn't have to miss any time but if he does, we need to figure out who that person is that's going to step up and lead the team if that's what's necessary.”

Rams' Backup Quarterback Battle Takes Center Stage

That will be what Simpson and Bennett look to prove throughout training camp. McVay seemed impressed with Bennett during OTAs and noted his growth and that he did well with opportunities in the spring. However, as Simpson gets more practice reps and gains more confidence in the offense, he should begin to catch up to Bennett. That may not happen by the end of training camp, but as Simpson shows control of the offense during the preseason, he could take over the backup role.

It’s going to be one of the top position battles through training camp. However, whatever happens, the Rams are going to do what’s best for Simpson’s development. Bennett has been in the offense for four years while Simpson enters the NFL with just one year of starting experience at Alabama.

As the Rams manage Stafford's workload, it also gives them an opportunity to get a closer look at how Bennett and Simpson perform with the starting offense. Those extra reps will be beneficial for both players, especially Simpson as he looks to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

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