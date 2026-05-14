Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Where Does Stetson Bennett Fit After Ty Simpson Pick?

The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback room will look slightly different in 2026 as they drafted Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Following the Simpson pick, it’s fair to question what the future holds for Stetson Bennett in Los Angeles. Bennett was drafted to be the team's long-term backup, but after drafting Simpson, he is likely stuck as the QB3.

Every day between now and the preseason, we're previewing one player on the Rams' roster. Today we continue with Stetson Bennett.

2025 Season in Review

The 2025 preseason was Bennett’s third and he looked as comfortable running the offense as he ever has. While Bennett still has a tendency to turn the ball over, he threw five touchdowns and completed 70 percent of his passes. His 5.6 percent turnover-worthy play rate was the lowest of his career during the preseason.

With Bennett under center, the Rams won both preseason games that he started. He led a 14-play game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Chargers while throwing for 324 yards. At the end of the day, Bennett is what he is. There are certainly some limitations in his game, and he likely won’t ever be a full-time starter. The question has always been whether or not he can develop into a solid backup.

Roster Battle

It’s very likely that the Rams frame the backup quarterback role as a competition. When Simpson was drafted, Sean McVay said that he would compete with Bennett. However, the Rams drafted Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Bennett may start the offseason as the backup, but that may change by the end of training camp. Even if he’s the backup on the depth chart to start the year, it would be only by name.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Bennett Showing More Confidence

Give Stetson Bennett a clean pocket and watch him deliver.



Rams OL does a good job in protection (see Limmer)...and Bennett delivers an accurate ball to Xavier Smith between three Cowboys DBs. pic.twitter.com/CcdLfiY7gk — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 11, 2025

One thing that became obvious while watching Bennett during the preseason was just how confident he looked. The 2024 season was almost his rookie year part two as he returned to the team from a long absence. Bennett looked confident running the offense and trusting what he saw. This was a really nice throw between three defenders.

Play 2: Pushing the Ball Downfield

Genuinely have no words about this TD from Stetson Bennett. Would not have expected this throw from the Rams QB a year ago.



It's pure perfection.



The confidence in this throw...Puts it on a rope and fits the ball between the CB and closing safety. pic.twitter.com/O2X5PvqwiT — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

With added confidence, Bennett pushed the ball downfield more. These are throws that Bennett wouldn’t have attempted in 2024. Bennett’s best game came against the Chargers and he had several throws like this to Xavier Smith. He split the cornerback and safety and hit Xavier Smith in stride for a touchdown.

Play 3: Putting the Ball in Harm’s Way

Not saying Stetson Bennett needs to be perfect, but the Rams QB easily could have had 3 INTs.



Two came because he didn't see the underneath defender. One was bad ball placement outside the numbers. Last one was a bad decision/trying to force ball downfield.



Gotta be smart. pic.twitter.com/iL6SevLl4a — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

Putting the ball in danger is something Bennett has consistently struggled with since joining the Rams. There are times when he doesn’t see the underneath defender and gives an opportunity to cut off his throw. Bennett only threw one interception against the Chargers, but it could have been two or three.

Biggest Question: What does the future hold for Stetson Bennett?

After drafting Ty Simpson, it’s clear the Rams don’t view Bennett as a future starter or even a bridge quarterback. Given that they were so adamant about drafting Simpson with Jimmy Garoppolo contemplating retirement, it’s hard to say that they trust him as the backup. This will technically be Bennett’s fourth season, meaning he is at the end of his rookie contract. He’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of the year. Is Bennett someone that the Rams keep around to be the backup behind Simpson after Matthew Stafford retires? It’s fair to wonder how the Rams view Bennett moving forward.

2026 Outlook/Role

Heading into the offseason, Bennett will likely be the backup behind Stafford and be in a competition with Simpson. By the time Week 1 arrives, those two will likely switch places on the depth chart, even if only as a formality. Bennett’s role will be as the experienced backup in the quarterback room and help Simpson where he can when it comes to grasping the offense.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Given the Rams drafted Simpson, Bennett’s future is a lot more murky than it was at the end of the season. This is a team that has kept three quarterbacks on the roster over the last two years. That will likely be the case again in 2026. It would be a surprise if the Rams cut Bennett. However, his future is a lot less certain heading into 2027.

Chances: 8.5/10

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