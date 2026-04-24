What the Rams’ Ty Simpson Pick Means for Stetson Bennett’s Future

The Los Angeles Rams arguably made the most controversial pick of the first round when they took quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. As the draft got closer, the tea leaves of the Rams taking a quarterback started to come together. While nobody would have expected the Rams to take Simpson 13 overall, the likelihood of a quarterback grew over the last week.

In the days leading up to the draft, reports came out saying that Jimmy Garoppolo was contemplating retirement. Over the past two seasons, Garoppolo provided stability and a veteran presence at the backup quarterback position.

The Rams Had Multiple Paths at Quarterback

With no Garoppolo being the assumption, the situation at quarterback behind Stafford on the roster got murky. Realistically, there were four paths forward for the Rams.

The Rams could draft a quarterback like Ty Simpson to provide future clarity at the position while adding an immediate, clear backup. Drafting Garrett Nussmeier or Drew Allar on Day 2 would have also been an option. Trading for Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, or another young quarterback may have also been on the table.

Another option would have been signing a different veteran quarterback such as Russell Wilson or Tyrod Taylor. Wilson or Taylor don’t bring much excitement, while Richardson and Levis would have been major projects.

A final path that the Rams could have taken would have been rolling with Stetson Bennett as the backup quarterback.

Ty Simpson Pick Signals Lack of Confidence in Bennett

When the Rams drafted Bennett in the fourth round in 2023, it was done with the idea that he would be the long-term backup. Bennett missed much of his rookie season due to a leave of absence, but he has spent the past two seasons behind Garoppolo learning how to be a backup.

With Garoppolo contemplating retirement, it would seem like the perfect opportunity for Bennett to step into that backup quarterback role permanently. However, that’s not the path that the Rams chose.

On Thursday, McVay stated that Simpson would compete with Bennett. However, that’s normal coach-speak with rookies. Terrance Ferguson had to earn his place before getting more snaps in the offense. The year before, Blake Corum had to compete with Ronnie Rivers. In 2024, Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels had to compete with Marcus Mariota. Going back to 2016, Jared Goff had to beat out Case Keenum.

However, in all of those situations, there was an inevitable outcome. The player drafted eventually beat out the veteran for their spot on the depth chart.

What This Means for Bennett’s Role Moving Forward

Taking Simpson with the 13th overall pick speaks volumes about how the Rams feel about Bennett. Bennett has gotten almost all of the preseason reps over the last two years. While there have been impressive moments, over the course of three preseasons, he’s thrown 10 interceptions. Last year was his best performance, but he still threw an interception in two of the three games.

If the Rams had confidence in Bennett as the backup or a potential bridge quarterback post-Stafford, they may have felt more comfortable taking a wide receiver in the first round. However, the Rams took Simpson and he will likely be the backup quarterback by the time Week 1 arrives as Bennett is once again the QB3.

Bennett is experienced in the system and provides value. Possibly even more than Stafford in a day-to-day role, Bennett will be a mentor and someone who Simpson can lean on. However, the idea of Bennett as the long-term backup or an option when Stafford retires is gone.

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