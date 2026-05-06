5 Crucial Rams Position Battles Impacted the Most by 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have rich people problems when it comes to some of the issues on their roster. This is a team that has very few questions at the top of the depth chart. With that said, depth spots at certain position groups will be highly competitive this offseason.

Following the draft, the expectation is that the Rams will work in rookies slowly. However, with a strong summer, a rookie could work their way into the lineup. With the new additions in mind, which position battles will be the most critical to track over the next few weeks?

Backup Quarterback

When the Rams drafted Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, Sean McVay made it very clear that he would have to compete with Stetson Bennett for the backup quarterback spot. Entering the draft, it was unclear what the Rams would do at backup quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo contemplating retirement.

Had the Rams drafted Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, or Garrett Nussmeier, Bennett would have remained the clear backup. Bennett may enter the offseason as the backup and compete with Simpson. McVay said after the draft, “He's going to compete with Stetson.” However, by Week 1, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bennett relegated back to the third-string quarterback role.

Fourth Wide Receiver

Entering the offseason, there was a lot of excitement around Konata Mumpfield and the next step of his development. After taking CJ Daniels in the sixth round, there are serious questions on whether or not Mumpfield will make the roster. By taking Daniels, the Rams recognized what they lacked in that fourth wide receiver spot.

Last season, Mumpfield was very inefficient at wide receiver. He caught just 10-of-23 targets and was 1-for-7 on contested catch opportunities. Mumpfield lacked strength at the catch point. This is where Daniels excels, catching 11-of-17 contested opportunities last season at Miami. This is going to be a competition to watch in training camp.

Linebacker

The Rams surprised many when they took Simpson in the first round. However, arguably more surprising was that they didn’t draft a single linebacker. Omar Speights has been fine next to Nate Landman, but his limitations in coverage began to show last season. It wouldn’t have been surprising had the Rams at least added some competition for Speights.

Instead, the only linebacker that the Rams added was an undrafted free agent. It doesn’t appear that there will be competition at linebacker with Speights unless the Rams believe Shaun Dolac can push for the role. As of now, a position that many thought would have some competition this offseason appears to be set in stone.

Tight End Depth

Tight end wasn’t necessarily a need for the Rams entering the draft. They re-signed Tyler Higbee and had Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Davis Allen in the mix. Still, they selected Max Klare in the second round.

With Parkinson as the starter and Ferguson expected to take the next step, there will be some competition behind them. Higbee may be the favorite, but he’s getting older. Allen is experienced, but lacks some upside. It’s possible that Klare could push for early playing time with a strong summer. While Higbee may be the favorite because of his experience, Klare has the potential to overtake Allen

Cornerback

Despite trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, it was thought that the Rams could still add a cornerback in the draft. Much like at linebacker, the only cornerbacks the Rams added were undrafted free agents.

An argument can be made that the Rams should have added some nickel depth or brought in competition for Emmanuel Forbes. Instead, the coaching staff and front office seem content with who they have behind McDuffie and Watson.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.