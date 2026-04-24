Rams Ty Simpson Pick Signals Shift in Matthew Stafford Timeline

Everything that the Los Angeles Rams have done over the past few seasons has been done with quarterback Matthew Stafford’s timeline in mind. His contract last year was constructed in a way that the team can take it year-to-year. The Rams traded away the 29th overall pick for cornerback Trent McDuffie in a ‘win-now’ move to solidify the secondary.

They’ve secured key contributors in Kyren Williams, Alaric Jackson, Tyler Higbee, and others so that they align with Stafford’s timeline. Prior to this offseason, the only players under contract for 2028 were the 2025 rookie class, Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, and Williams. In the case of Lake, Williams, and Landman, all three have outs in their contract after 2027.

Given how the Rams have handled Stafford’s contract, that structure makes sense. Stafford has essentially signed a series of two-year deals to help limit his dead money when he retires. The Rams have signed Stafford to a one-year deal that includes guaranteed money with a second year that gives the quarterback security with void years tacked on.

When Aaron Donald retired, the Rams were stuck with over $35 million in dead money over two years. Stafford’s contract structure is to ensure there is a clear reset in the cap.

It’s partially where the confusion lies when the Rams selected Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. On one hand, the Rams went “all in” with the Trent McDuffie trade. Two months later, they turned around and used the 13th overall pick on a quarterback instead of a player that can contribute even in a depth role. It’s two moves on the complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Rams have this core group of players with Williams, Jackson, and Landman that they have built around Stafford, but they have given themselves an out for when he does decide to call it a career. However, since the beginning of last season, the Rams have found themselves stuck between two timelines.

They have the Stafford timeline that included players like Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. At one point, Snead called those players the Rams’ pillars. Donald retired after 2023 and Kupp was released at the end of last season. Then, there is also the new timeline that includes players like Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, and Kobie Turner.

For much of the last two years, the Rams have had one foot in one timeline and one in the other instead of simply committing. It’s part of what made the Rams’ handling of last season so odd and why some are wonder whether McVay was on board. The Rams had Stafford playing at an MVP level and didn’t capitalize.

Instead of adding another big piece to get them over the top, the big move at the trade deadline was adding Roger McCreary. It always seemed like the downfall was going to be in the secondary at cornerback and that ended up being the case. Not putting more chips in the middle in a season in which the Rams could have own the Super Bowl was odd.

During the NFL Owners’ Meetings in March, McVay said that he wouldn’t be shocked if Stafford played for more than one year. He described Stafford as a ‘fine wine’ that gets better with age on Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams” Show.

However, at 38 years old, it’s no secret that Stafford’s much closer to the end of his career than some would like to think. It would be unexpected for him to play until he’s 41 like Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers.

This isn’t to say that the Rams believe that Stafford is going to retire within the next year. However, they are preparing for it and they may be anticipating it happening within the next two.

At the very least, it signals that the end may be getting near. By drafting Simpson, the Rams are preparing for life after Stafford while still providing him with a competitive roster. It’s a very tight line to walk, but it’s the route they’ve chosen. The Rams continue to live in two timelines. By doing so, the hope is that hedging one doesn’t sacrifice the other.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.