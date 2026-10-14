Rams Week 5 Snap Counts Reveal Major Shift in Wide Receiver Rotation

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5, 37-34 in overtime. Throughout the season, the Rams have been adjusting their wide receiver rotation, which has seemingly changed on a weekly basis. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tutu Atwell got more snaps in the offense and that carried into Monday. Let’s take a deeper look at the Week 5 snap counts.

Tutu Atwell Emerges as the Rams' Third Wide Receiver

Last week, Tutu Atwell played just four snaps fewer than Konata Mumpfield. That changed drastically on Monday night as Atwell out-snapped Mumpfield 32 to six on offense. Mumpfield barely saw any time, while Atwell was used in motion and even had one catch for four yards that resulted in a first down.

It will be interesting to see whether this continues or if it was simply matchup-based. Jordan Whittington also outsnapped Mumpfield 11 to six. Mumpfield played almost 70 percent of the offensive snaps in Weeks 2 and 3 and was down to 7.3 percent on Monday night.

What makes the Atwell situation odd is that he seemed to fall out of favor in the offense last season. Atwell’s role was diminished so much that the team didn’t make an effort to re-sign him in free agency. However, they traded for him before the season. It's possible that with Xavier Smith gone, Atwell's role has opened back up, but it's certainly notable.

Has Jaylen McCollough lost his role?

Over the past two seasons, Jaylen McCollough has been the dime linebacker for the Rams on defense. Last week, he played just three snaps. On Monday against the Bills, that was down to just one. This season, McCollough has arguably been the Rams’ best tackling safety, and his absence was noticeable against the Bills as the Rams struggled to tackle in the secondary.

Most of McCollough’s snaps over the last few weeks have come on special teams.It’s worth wondering if the Rams are sacrificing McCollough's role on defense so he can contribute more on the coverage units. However, McCollough had just a 32.5 special teams grade via PFF against the Bills.

Rams Get Back to Heavy Personnel

Last week, the Rams had to abandon 12 and 13 personnel because of the injury to Colby Parksinon. With Parkinson back in the lineup on Monday, the Rams were able to return to what they do best.

With only three tight ends active against the Bills, Allen, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee were all very active. All three played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps as they rotated in 12 and 13 personnel.

Davis Allen played 41 snaps, his highest total of the season. While Allen played a higher percentage of the offensive snaps in Week 2, Monday marked a season-high in total snaps. Allen finished with two catches for 24 yards.

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