The Los Angeles Rams extended their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night with a 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers. As the Rams continue to navigate injuries on both sides of the ball, snap counts have provided some insight into how the coaching staff will manage the rotations at certain positions going forward. With Blake Corum taking on a larger role in the run game and Konata Mumpfield emerging as the leader of the wide receiver group, the offense is beginning to take on a different look heading into December. Here are five takeaways from the Rams’ Week 12 snap counts.

Blake Corum Emerging as the Lead Running Back

After the last two weeks, there may be a conversation to be had about the RB1 in the offense. There’s no doubt that Kyren Williams still has value, but the running game is so much more dynamic with Blake Corum. Against the Cardinals in Week 10, Williams and Corum had an even split at running back. On Wednesday night, Mumpfield played 70 snaps, accounting for 90 percent of the offensive snaps, which was the highest snap rate of his career, and he had 32 carries for 184 yards. Williams has been dealing with a case of turf toe, but Corum is taking advantage of his opportunity.

Konata Mumpfield Separating Himself From the WR Group

Against the Cardinals prior to the bye week, the snaps were fairly evenly distributed among the wide receivers. While Konata Mumpfield had the most snaps, he only outsnapped CJ Daniels by two. That wasn’t the case against the Packers. On Wednesday night, Mumpfield had 70 snaps, which was 90 percent of the snaps on offense. The next closest wide receiver was Xavier Smith at 23 percent. Daniels’ snap share dropped to 22 percent. It’s possible that the wide receiver rotation will be matchup-based. Still, it appears that Mumpfield is the clear leader of the group based on the last two weeks.

Max Klare Seeing Increased Opportunities

When the Rams have played Max Klare, it has mostly been out of necessity. That was the case again on Wednesday against the Packers, as the Rams lost both Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen to injury. It will also likely be the case moving forward as Allen has been placed on injured reserve. The Rams are going to need Klare and his blocking ability if they are going to continue operating out of 13 personnel. Klare played 55 percent of the offensive snaps against the Packers and that could increase going forward.

Kobie Turner Eased Back Into Defensive Rotation

The Rams got Kobie Turner back on Wednesday against the Packers. As the Rams have done with many of their players returning from injury, they worked Turner back in slowly. Turner played just 23 snaps, which was 50 percent of the snaps on defense. Turner’s snap count was slightly lower than those of Braden Fiske and Aaron Donald. As Turner continues to work his way in, he should see more snaps. With Turner back in the lineup, Ty Hamilton’s snaps were down to 20 percent.

Jaylen McCollough Steps Up Following Kam Kinchens’ Ejection

Jaylen McCollough has remained a rotational player on the Rams’ defense. However, following the ejection of Kam Kinchens, McCollough took on a larger role. According to Pro Football Focus, McCollough played 15 snaps as the free safety. That was the first time since Week 6 that McCollough had played 15 or more snaps as the deep safety, as he primarily plays in the box.

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