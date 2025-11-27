What the Rams Have to Be Thankful For

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thanksgiving day, the Los Angeles Rams will have to come to work before being able to celebrate with their loved ones. Despite their work requirements, it's not all bad as the team gets to spend a little bit of time together, doing what they love, with the people they love to do it with.

So when the question regarding what the team should be thankful for, there are many answers that have come up. Team success, team health, winning football. However, the answer is quite simple.

The Rams Have One Thing to Be Thankful For

The sunrise. As corny as that sounds, it's the truth because for the first time since the franchise's greatest triumph in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams have placed themselves in position as a team and as a business to create not only another Super Bowl winner but a dynasty of their own.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sean McVay is hitting levels not seen since his grandfather and Bill Walsh built the golden dynasty in San Francisco as the young, offensive mind has hit a new stride with a new approach to his pattented offense that has allowed Matthew Stafford to go from very good to supernova in what is looking like the season he finally wins MVP and wraps up his resume for the Hall of Fame.

On top of that, every single free agent has hit this year with Davante Adams and Nate Landman revolutionizing their sides of the football. Both men seem on pace to wrap up their careers with the organization while putting in game-winning performances.

The defense has hit a new peak as their pass rush just got more effective with the knowledge that both Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant are able to guard the deep third, giving the Rams the ability to play their dime look all night long.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They're getting after the quarterback as the defense has established itself as one of the NFL's best.

But the major win has come in their impact on the city. People are flying the team's colors, the fans are packing SoFi Stadium and with the potential to have the number one seed in the playoffs, the Rams have a lot to be thankful for.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates with wide receivers Jordan Whittington (88), Davante Adams (17), center Coleman Shelton (65) and running back Blake Corum (22) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But those things mean nothing if they don't win so for a team that knows they're a week away from being humble, the thing they should be most thankful for is the sunrise, as it signals a new day made for them to prove they are who they believe they are, and that's is being football's best.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.