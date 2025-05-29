Rams Prepared to Overtakes Eagles in NFC
The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2025 season with hopes for a massive prize, winning Super Bowl LX in San Francisco in February. Their roster is brimming of a youth movement that is led by a mixture of quality veterans on either side of the football, giving them a team that is capable of going deep into the postseason.
Last year, the Rams, backed by their run game, the arm of Matthew Stafford, and a young defense led by defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse, got within minutes of reaching and hosting the NFC Championship for the second time in four years. However, a touchdown run by Saquon Barkley in the snow all but secured Los Angeles's fate for the season.
Now, the team enters the year with another season of experience and a draft class that could have another significant impact on the roster. Davante Adams joins the show to pair with Puka Nacua, setting up a team ready to take on the best of the best in the NFL.
Los Angeles has a chance to show the world they are prepared to overtake Philadelphia as the team to beat in the NFC. The schedule for both squads play a sizable role in either team's chances of hosting the conference championship or representing it in the Super Bowl.
On paper, the Rams schedule favors them in the second half the season and more so in the first half compared to the Eagles. The former will play three playoff teams in the first seven weeks of the season and just two more in the final 10 games of the season. The latter will play five in the first eight weeks and five more in the final nine, including the Washington Commanders twice.
It is safe to say the Eagles will be playing in the gauntlet in 2025 and take on the Rams early in the season with a Week 3 late afternoon bout in Philadelphia. With a team that is transitioning to their younger talents in waiting after losing several key players to free agency or retirement, the Eagles could be vulnerable.
This is a great time for the Rams with an opportunity to win games quickly and effectively throughout the season. A top-two seed gives them home-field advantage for most or the entire postseason and that will be a significant in-season goal for the team. However, they will have to compete with the Detroit Lions and a Week 15 matchup at home could determine that seeding.
Los Angeles is ready to bust at the seems, in a good way. Their defense is on the verge of being a incredibly stout unit with a quarterback leading an offense with the right mixture of youth and veteran presence. Along with head cach Sean McVay, the Rams look prepared to take over the Eagles as arguably the top team in the NFC.
