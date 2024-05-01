Rams News: Pundit Grades for Los Angeles' 2024 Draft Revealed
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Los Angeles Rams covered many of their needs. The focus was on defense, and they wasted no time drafting a defensive player with their No. 19 overall pick, selecting edge rusher Jared Verse and trading up to No. 39 from No. 52 overall to select defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
L.A.'s draft was great, and NFL draft experts believe it was as well. Senior staff writer for the Rams, Stu Jackson, rounded up grades and reactions from experts regarding the Rams 2024 selections. The experts graded the Rams from as high as an 'A' to as low as a 'B.'
One of the most respected draft experts, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., gave the Rams a 'B+' grade. Kiper Jr.'s assessment was influenced by the Rams' decision to trade up in the second round, a move that involved sacrificing their 2025 second-rounder.
"The Rams were back in Round 1 for the first time since 2016, and despite rumblings that they wanted to trade up, they stayed put and took the most complete edge defender in the class."
"Man, I want to give this class an A- because of the bevy of talented players, but I have to knock it down a tier because Snead gave up his second-rounder next year for Fiske."
As for Bleacher Report's Kris Knox, he is a big fan of the Rams' first four draft selections in Verse, Fikse, running back Blake Corum, and safety Kamren Kinchens.
"The story of this Rams class, however, will involve Snead's first four selections. Each of them is a terrific fit for what Los Angeles does schematically, and all of them can improve the roster right away.
For a team that exceeded expectations last season and returned to playoff contention, it's impossible to dislike what the Rams did throughout draft weekend."
I gave the Rams a B+ in this draft. Many experts and pundits feel like the Rams gave up too much to move up in the second round; however, the team was super high on Fiske. If he's anything like he was in college, the Rams possibly got the steal of the draft. The Fiske pick could pay dividends when it's all said and done.
More Rams: Former Rams Center Joins AFC North Contender As Free Agent