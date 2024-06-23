Rams' Kobie Turner Predicted To Take Things Up A Notch In 2024
The Los Angeles Rams suffered one of the biggest offseason losses, losing their superstar and general talent, Aaron Donald. The Rams will now be tasked to be a formidable defense without Donald, which is expected to be a huge hill to climb.
Donald's presence will be missed; however, the 2023 season introduced us to rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner. Turner had a breakout rookie campaign and finished third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Turner had a brilliant season alongside Donald, but the question of whether he could do it again arises.
That will be one of the biggest questions heading into the season, but Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated believes Turner can do just that.
Orr predicts Turner will have another nine-sack season.
"This isn't just an Aaron Donald thing. Even without the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history at his side, Turner will get to the quarterback with regularity and post a second consecutive top-10 season at the position," wrote Orr.
Turner had a magical 2023 season, recording nine sacks, 57 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits in 17 games and four starts. The 25-year-old received a ton of opportunities to succeed with all the focus on Donald; however, that won't be the case moving forward. Turner will now be the focus on the defensive line, and on the surface, it seems like a challenging task to repeat.
It's not out of the realm of possibility, though. Turner is out to prove that while Donald was a huge help, he is a top-notch defender who will take his game to the next level. Turner has much to prove to himself, the Rams, and his peers.
