5 Observations From the Rams' Win Over the Lions

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Detroit Lions to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday. Here are five observations from the game.

1. The Rams have a clear weakness on defense

The Rams defensive secondary is built on one policy. Cover an opponent well enough for the pass rush to get home. The problem is that either through scheme or straight up good blocking, the Rams' secondary can not handle a prolific passing attack when the rush doesn't have it's desired impact.

This is partly due to Quentin Lake's absence but if Jared Goff were a bit more accurate, we'd be having a different conversation.

2. The Rams have the most prolific running back duo in the NFL...currently

On the night, the Rams shut down Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the NFL's new dynamic duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum announced themselves to the world. Both men combined for 26 carries that resulted in 149 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Lions' duo had 20 carries for 32 yards.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Williams was slicing and dicing while Corum kept turning the corner. Elite work by the backs.

3. Matthew Stafford just wrapped up the MVP

On a day when Drake Maye was poor and the New England Patriots lost, Stafford went supernova. Outside of one bad series of events, Stafford was electric. The Lions came to play and in a shootout, a team needs a shooter. The NFL will forever remain the Wild West as long as the forward pass is legal and Stafford proved that he makes his shots count.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is seen after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

4. The Rams will have to make tough choices this offseason

It's clear that this is likely the last season the Rams will have Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein on the roster, unless they're willing to take pay cuts. While unfortunate considering everything both men gave to the franchise, Colby Parkinson and Warren McClendon have clearly cemented themselves as the future of both positions and if the Rams have any hope of retaining other members of their team, they'll need to free up cash quickly.

5. Byron Young & Kobie Turner...Welcome to the Big Ballers Club

Both men, members of the Rams' legendary 2023 draft class, are eligible for extensions this season, and when the Rams needed answers on defense, it was Byron Young and Kobie Turner who stepped up. Turner was a force on the line, delivering a momentum-shifting sack that the Lions never recovered from and Young was all over the Lions.

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55), defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrate after stopping San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When the Rams needed a force to match up with the many skills of Jahmyr Gibbs, it was Young who continually attacked him in the backfield when Gibbs was utilized as a running back while still being able to cover Gibbs in open space. Impressive performances by two premier talents. Their extensions await.

