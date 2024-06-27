Rams News: Aaron Donald Once Made Sean McVay Fine Him for Minor Infraction
The Los Angeles Rams lost All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald this offseason as he decided it was time to hang up his cleats. With Donald retiring, it leaves a massive hole along the Rams' defensive front.
Donald has been the anchor for the Rams since he was drafted so losing him will be a big loss for the team. He was the ultimate professional throughout his legendary career and didn't allow the team to treat him differently.
Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed while on the Green Light podcast that Donald once made him fine him for being late to a meeting.
“I can remember one of the things that epitomizes exactly who he is,” McVay said. “First year, we’re midway through the season. We usually started out the Wednesdays where it’d start with defense while the offense was lifting, so it’s an 8 o’clock meeting. He came in about 30 seconds afterwards and I know he was already in the building doing his normal rhythm and routine and I said, ‘Where were you?’ He says, ‘I was using the bathroom.’ So he’s taking a (expletive), finishing up. I said, ‘All right, well I’m not going to fine you.’ He says, ‘Oh no, you fine me, man. I gotta be accountable for that.’ He made me fine him when he was late for a meeting taking a (expletive).”
Even these small things are what set Donald apart from others. He wanted to be seen as just one of the guys in the locker room rather than get the star treatment.
Losing Donald will be a tough thing to overcome for the Rams but they have tried to put a plan in place. The defense won't look the same without him but there is always the possibility that he returns down the line.
More Rams: Kyren Williams Reveals Goals for 2024