Rams Podcast: Depth Chart Dynamics

The Los Angeles Rams released the team's first unofficial depth chart ahead of its first preseason game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers and it looks very different compared to last year's.

While the chart does not declare any winners to any of the team's position battles, it does offer clarity on where certain people stand at this point in camp.

There are some similarities from last year's depth chart and this year's, but there are also many major changes.

At the top, Matthew Stafford and Darrell Henderson are the team's top quarterback and running back instead of Jared Goff and Cam Akers, marking a new direction the team is going in as it looks to return to the Super Bowl.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas is joined by former host Brad Mader to discuss the team's first unofficial depth chart.

They also discuss the tight end battle between Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, and Jacob Harris, how the inside linebacker position is shaking out between Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, Troy Reeder, Micah Kiser and Kenny Young, and how the backup quarterbacks may fare in Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges.

The duo end the show by choosing which players they're excited to watch in the Rams' Week 1 preseason contest against the Chargers.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

