LISTEN: Who Impressed in Day 2 of Rams-Raiders Joint Practice?

After a rough start to joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams bounced back in a big way Thursday.

On Wednesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled mightily in running the offense but found some success on Day 2.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had his up and downs on Wednesday by playing in the slot against Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, recovered nicely and had a stronger performance Thursday.

Ramsey's skill set suggests he's better suited to play on the outside, but in both joint practices — the Cowboys and Raiders — he's received significant snaps from the slot alignment. Whether defensive coordinator Raheem Morris wants to use him more in the slot is something to monitor as Week 1 inches closer.

The Rams' successful practice ended in a massive brawl between both teams, which could lead to some chippy football when the two teams meet Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas highlights big days from Stafford and wide receiver Van Jefferson, as well as some interesting usage with Ramsey and inside linebacker Ernest Jones losing a rep in coverage against a running back.

He also previews Saturday's preseason contest against the Raiders and shines a spotlight on some players to watch, including quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver TuTu Atwell, tight end Jacob Harris and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

