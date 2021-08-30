LISTEN: Which Rams Defenders Are Destined To Make The 53-Man Roster?

For hundreds of NFL players, the time between the weekend and Tuesday afternoon can feel like an eternity.

Many NFL dreams will be crushed in this time, while others will fully realized they’re members of the 53-man roster.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a very competitive camp, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

For a team that's projected to have one of the strongest defenses in the league, it's extremely encouraging to also have strong players in the second and third teams.

Unfortunately, there are only 53 roster spots for the 80 players currently on the roster, which means not everyone can make the squad.

With an injury to A'Shawn Robinson, could the team look to keep an intriguing player like defensive tackle Marquise Copeland as insurance?

Can EDGE rusher Justin Lawler, who spent the past two years on injured reserve, crack his first 53-man roster after a strong preseason?

Meanwhile, in the secondary, several defensive back positions are up for grabs. Will the team opt to keep Donte Deayon or go for younger safeties such as Juju Hughes and J.R. Reed?

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas shares his 53-man roster projection for the Rams.

In his projection, Sosa puts on his general manager hat and gives his opinion on which defensive backs should make the roster.

He also talks about whether he feels quarterback Bryce Perkins and tight end Brycen Hopkins should make the team.

