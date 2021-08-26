Rams LISTEN: Where’s Value in Sony Michel Trade?

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams trade two draft picks for New England Patriots RB Sony Michel

If you wake up at a normal time on the West Coast, you likely woke up to the news of the Los Angeles Rams trading for running back Sony Michel, a former first-round pick who struggled to get carries in a crowded New England Patriots backfield.

The Rams dealt a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick to acquire the free-agent-to-be.

Michel's fifth-year option was declined by the Patriots after failing to live up to expectations during the first three seasons of his career.

Michel could not wedge his way into a significant role in the Pats' running-back-by-committee and became expendable, which is when the Rams swept in.

The Rams were put behind the 8-ball before training camp even began when Cam Akers tore his Achilles and his season ended before it began.

During camp, last year's backup running back Darrell Henderson began getting the bulk of the first-team reps, but a thumb injury has limited him in recent days.

With the uncertainty permeating the position, the Rams traded for reinforcements and Michel now has the opportunity for more carries and more exposure before he seeks a contract on the open market this spring.

READ MORE: Rams Trade For Patriots' RB Sony Michel

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas highlights the Los Angeles Rams' trade for Michel and discusses the draft-pick trade value for the trade.

He also talks about the effects of the trade for current Rams running backs Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, and Jake Funk.

Sosa also goes into detail about the punter battle between longtime punter and former Pro Bowler Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez, and whether the team could move on from its longest-tenured player.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Official Terms From Rams-Patriots' Sony Michel Trade