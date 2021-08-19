LISTEN: Recapping Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Day 1 of Joint Practice

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams joint practice with Las Vegas Raiders Day 1 recap with QB Matthew Stafford and offense struggling.

The Los Angeles Rams are no stranger to joint practices.

Last week, the Rams collaborated with the Dallas Cowboys and held a joint practice at the Cowboys' training camp home in Oxnard, Calif.

This week, the Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders for practice ahead of this weekend's preseason game at SoFi Stadium.

During the team's first practice together, newly-acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford made some throws he wishes he could have back. But, that's training camp for you.

Stafford has a lot to prove in his first season with the Rams. After becoming the passer with the most yards in NFL history without a playoff win, Stafford OK'd a trade to Los Angeles after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, the team that made him the first overall pick back in 2009.

If Stafford can reach 4,891 passing yards this season, he'll become the 12th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 yards in a career. But Stafford probably doesn't care as much about the career milestone than winning a playoff game, which heightens the pressure slightly.

The team invested a lot in its stars and it's time for investment to start paying off this season.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas recaps the Rams' performance in Day 1 of a joint practice with the Raiders.

He talks about the offense's struggles with Stafford throwing three interceptions and running back Darrell Henderson struggling to find any space in the running game.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

