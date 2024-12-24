Rams Run Defense Continues To Play Well at Right Time
Ever since the Los Angeles Rams (9-6) gave up 314 rushing yards in a brutal home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) five weeks ago, they have been on fire defensively when it comes to stopping the run.
During the Rams' four-game winning streak, they are allowing 96 rush yards per game and have completely dominated their opponents in the run game. That is 384 total rushing yards allowed over the past four games showing that this team is making the necessary strides at the end of the year.
The Rams have shut down some of the league's top running back ever since Eagles running back Saquon Barkley stomped on them several weeks back. They were able to silence New York's Breece Hall this past Sunday, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, and Buffalo back James Cook.
For a team that ranked in the bottom five in the NFL in rush defense for a majority of the season, they have played like one of the best during their improbable run of winning eight of their last 10 games.
Veteran fourth-year linebacker Christian Rozeboom has been the most consistent run defender on the team with a team-high 128 tackles and five tackles for loss. He has made an immense difference for this team, especially in the last several games.
When it turns to playoff time, defense is going to the Rams key to making a deep run. The fact that they are finding success at this time of the season shows that they are figuring out what is necessary to keep other teams from picking them apart on the ground.
The Rams will face a familiar foe next week as division rival Arizona Cardinals (7-8) will come to down in Week 17. The Cardinals have a dual-threat in the backfield with quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner being very skilled at achieving a run game early and often.
It will be up to defensive coordinator Chris Shula and this Rams defense to scheme accordingly and find a way to stop some of the best runners in the NFC. Rozeboom will lead the charge with several young stars chipping in whenever possible.
