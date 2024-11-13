Why Rams' Defensive Star Is Proud Of His Unit Despite Loss
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) suffered a brutal loss on Monday night to the Miami Dolphins (3-7) by a score of 23-15. It was a uncharacteristic performance from the entire team, but the defense found a way to keep the game somewhat competitive.
Fourth-year linebacker Christian Rozeboom was one the highlights of the defense with three tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception, the second of his career. Rozeboom spoke to the media following the loss. He took responsibility but also gave credit to his group for playing tough.
"You always think about the plays you could have made to make a difference in that game, that's football though," Rozeboom said. "However many plays there are in each game, you always look back at the ones where you could have mayb edone something a little different, maybe the outcome is different. But proud of the way we played. Story's not written yet, we got along ways to go."
With the game only being decided by eight points, the Rams defense did not do enough to win, but just enough to keep the game competitive. The largest lead for the Dolphins was 11 points which is a score, stop, and score away from a completely new ballgame.
Rozeboom emphasized the importance of forcing punts and hold their opponents to a minimal total. That is something they had done over their three-game winning streak but did not execute tonight. The Dolphins scored on every drive of the second half besides the victory formation kneel.
"I mean, you got to get as many opportunities to our offense as we can," Rozeboom said. "Getting off the field is huge for us and that's something we've had success doing the past few weeks. So just to get back on that next game and learn from our mistakes in the second half there and then move on."
The Rams have a shorter week to prepare for a road matchup with the New England Patriots (3-7) in Week 11. The turnaround will be quicker than usual the sense of urgency to make adjustments is raised even more. This team will need to identify and fix a few issues before Sunday.
"You got to do it as quick as you can, especially Monday night game, short week," Rozeboom said. "You just got to learn from the mistakes and then move on real quick. But I think that's the blessing and the curse of NFL football, you have to learn really quick, but at the end of the day, you got to move on and move on to the next team and do what you can do for that team."
