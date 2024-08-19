Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Thoughts on Aubrey Pleasant Serving as Head Coach
The Los Angeles Rams recorded their second preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, 13-9. The Rams look to be on the right track as the regular season nears, and they did so on Saturday without Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay.
McVay decided to hand the reins to assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant for Saturday's contest. Pleasant got his first taste at the head coaching position, and he did a spectacular job. On Sunday, McVay spoke to the media about the game and what he saw, and he praised his long-time assistant coach for his work leading the team to victory and his preparation.
"I think it’s a real credit to the investment that he makes in the people, um, the coaches, the players, this organization. When you give a lot, you get a lot back, and I thought that was what was reflected," said McVay.
"Really what’s been awesome about the last two weeks is it's such a great reflection of the character and the quality of people that we have," McVay continued. "You know, guys like Aubrey, our players, even just watching a lot of the guys that haven’t participated, the support they are giving to their teammates—the mentorship, the excitement that is so authentic—all those things I think were on display."
Instead of working the sidelines, McVay was in the broadcast booth. Last week, he said he wanted to get Pleasant some reps as head coach.
McVay has changed the way we all view preseason games. Hardly any teams play their starters; in the Rams' case, they don't even suit up for preseason games. The 38-year-old head coach is a revolutionary, and he used Saturday's game as an opportunity for a potential head coaching candidate in the future to get some reps.
McVay continued to praise Pleasant and recognize the work he put in to prepare for the moment.
"But I think at the end of the day, the biggest thing that I noticed, Adam, was when you give out a lot, you get a lot back, and that was certainly reflected for Aubrey, and it’s because of the way he authentically pours into these people," said McVay.
Although McVay doesn't care about the preseason, that shifts once the calendar flips to Sept. McVay and the Rams will look to be the cream of the crop in the NFL, and that will all start in less than three weeks from now in Detroit.
