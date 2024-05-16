Ranking The 5 Toughest Games in the Rams' New Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 schedule is now out and fans couldn't be more excited. After a playoff berth last season, Los Angeles is looking to push the envelope even more this year to go further.
The team has a lot of good games on the schedule this year but which are the toughest? Here are the five toughest games for the Rams this coming season.
5. vs Miami Dolphins, Week 10
While the Rams have games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins present more issues for this specific team. The secondary is still a question for the Rams and the Dolphins will exploit that. They have speed all over so the Rams will need to be ready on every play to avoid getting burned on defense.
4. @ New York Jets, Week 16
This game comes after a short week so the Rams should be well rested. But playing on the road against Aaron Rodgers is never easy. However, it falls down on this list because we don't know how he will be coming off his injury. The Jets in all likelihood will be much better this season, potentially giving us a Super Bowl preview late in the year.
3. @ San Francisco 49ers, Week 15
The reason the 49ers aren't higher here is because the Rams are very familiar with this team. They always play them tough so it's a formality at this point. This will be a Thursday Night Football game on the road for Los Angeles and it could directly impact playoff seeding.
2. vs Green Bay Packers, Week 5
The Packers give off the feeling of a team that is about to go nuclear on the rest of the league. After reaching the divisional round last season, Green Bay will be looking to push even farther this season. Los Angeles gets them at home, which is nice, but the Packers are a tough team to deal with on both sides of the ball.
1. @ Detroit Lions, Week 1
Los Angeles gets a chance at redemption in Week 1 against the team that knocked them out in the postseason. Taking down Detroit would give the message that the Rams are for real this season but this is also the hardest game for them. The Lions should be better than they were, making this a real challenge early on for the Rams.
