Sean McVay, Ben Johnson Display Differing Communications Styles
Two of the NFL’s most respected and innovative offensive minds, Sean McVay and Ben Johnson have contrasting approaches to post-draft depth charts.
Johnson simply eliminated the Bears’ depth chart. Then, in the first two rounds, Chicago drafted tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Luther Burden, respectively, to put heat on Cole Kmet, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. The Bears also drafted tackle Ozzy Trapilo to add competition for veterans Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones.
“If you want to play, you got to earn it,” Johnson said after the draft. “If you want a role, you got to earn it. They know that. So, we were very straightforward and honest with them when they came into the building.
“I think all we did this weekend was we might have just turned up the notch just a couple of dials for certain people in the building. So, that's a good thing. That's a healthy thing. That's where you bring out the best not only in your team, but in each individual.”
Compare that philosophy and internal communications strategy with what McVay said after he and Les Snead traded up to take running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round, knowing they already had Kyren Williams and the others in that room.
“I texted Kyren how excited I am for him to be able to get a chance to learn from him,” McVay said, cultivating the new relationship between Williams and Hunter. “And be around him. When you talk about the epitome of a pro’s pro and the way that he goes about his business day in and day out in Kyren Williams, it's the same thing.
“He'll get a chance to see how Blake Corum moves. And how does Ronnie Rivers do his thing? Cody Schrader is into his second year so we were excited about him. Les and his group had a real appreciation for (Hunter), and then once the coaches laid eyes on him, there was a collective buy-in.”
Obviously, collective buy-in is different when a head coach like McVay enters his ninth year with a team. Johnson is in his first year with the Bears, so he needs to set a tone as the team transitions under his new vision. That vision needs to establish an element of earning playing time through competition. McVay’s vision and philosophies are well-known, and the Rams’ roster is well-established.
It is interesting, though, to see the differences in messaging toward each coach’s veteran players, who naturally feel something when their teams draft players at their positions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and always find our content.
Go on and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.