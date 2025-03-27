Sean McVay Took Note of Bears' Ben Johnson's Opening Comments
What do Sam LaPorta and Sean McVay have in common? Well, they were both wide receivers as younger players and they’re both curious whether new head coach Ben Johnson will lead the Bears to success in his own division.
Johnson, 38, earned the Chicago job after an outstanding run as offensive coordinator in Detroit, where he worked not only with LaPorta but also McVay’s former quarterback Jared Goff and a host of stars to change the Lions’ franchise trajectory. Now, after replicating much of what he had in Detroit, Johnson remains in the NFC North.
“Of course, happy for Ben," LaPorta told Kay Adams on Tuesday’s edition of the Up & Adams Show. "He was one of the big reasons they brought me into the Lions. Nothing but respect for him. But, again, on Sunday afternoons this fall, there will be friends turned to enemies.”
McVay doesn’t get Johnson on a Sunday afternoon this fall, or any day of the week. The Rams and Bears won’t play in 2025 unless they meet in the playoffs. However, the Rams’ head coach took note when Johnson made an enemy of someone the Bears will play and someone he doesn’t know: McVay’s first offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.
Asked earlier this month on Pardon My Take whether he was jealous that Johnson is a young, intelligent offensive coach without roots in the McVay coaching tree, McVay played along.
“Oh, absolutely jealous, but I will say this: The guy's done a damn good job,” McVay responded. “I couldn't believe, though, he took a good shot at my boy LaFleur. I'll be interested to see what that dynamic looks like at the league meetings, man. You know? Oh, shots fired, man. Here we go.”
Those league meetings next week in Palm Beach, Fla., include the annual photo of current head coaches, and McVay said he’d work to arrange LaFleur posing next to Johnson. A savvy self-deprecator, McVay also mentioned he’s certainly not as smart as Johnson, and he certainly doesn’t think in four dimensions, as Kevin Dotson claimed.
However, told of rumors that Johnson can squat 405 pounds in the weight room, and asked for his personal best in that exercise, McVay quickly responded.
“410, then.”
