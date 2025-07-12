Bears Extend Ryan Poles, Les Snead Still Waiting on Rams
On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced that general manager Ryan Poles had received a contract extension after drastically overhauling the roster in his four years in charge. Joining the organization in 2022, Poles has made multiple franchise-changing moves, trading away the 2023 first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for their ninth and 61st overall picks in the 2023 NFL draft, a 1st-round pick in 2024, a 2nd-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Carolina would end up being the worst team in the NFL, so their first-round pick turned into another first overall pick for Chicago, which they used on Caleb Williams. In the last two years, Poles has made moves for several players, including Keenan Allen, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and former Rams offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, amongst others.
Poles was also instrumental in hiring Ben Johnson as head coach, setting up the Bears for success not witnessed in over 15 years.
"ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter in a tweet. "Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben Johnson both under contract for a matching five seasons."
Poles joins Steelers' Omar Khan and Vikings' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general managers who have received extensions, so one must ask, considering Poles had two years left on his deal and the Bears have yet to experience any of the success promised, how does he like Khan and Adofo-Mensah have extensions in hand while Les Snead doesn't.
Snead also has two years remaining on his deal and has proven himself time and time again. No offense to Poles, but despite his many accomplishments, he has made some significant mistakes, including drafting Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter, trading for Chase Claypool, and trading Roquan Smith away instead of paying him.
Snead has made mistakes such as Jonah Jackson, Tre'Davious White, Allen Robinson in recent years, but the Rams are competitive, due to his drafting record, the same reason Poles was extended.
Never mess up a winning formula.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE