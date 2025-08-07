Sean McVay Provides Clarity Regarding Matthew Stafford's Health
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Rams concluded practice on Thursday, Sean McVay took to the podium where he laid out the team's plans for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who has been dealing with an aggravated disk that has sidelined him since the start of training camp, recently recieved an epidural as part of his treatment plan.
While Stafford remains week-to-week, the Rams announced that he will begin his acclimation process on Saturday. McVay stated that on the day the Rams take on the Cowboys in a preseason matchup, Stafford will undergo a "good workout" where he will throw.
McVay stated this was always a part of Stafford's treatment plan. After Stafford begins on Saturday, he will up his efforts the following Monday, taking part in individual drills as he slowly starts to re-join the Rams offense.
McVay went on to state that if the Rams had a game this week, Stafford would play, thus confirming that barring any unexpected developments, Stafford will play week one against the Houston Texans.
Stafford's status
Because of the "uncontrollable parameters" as stated by McVay, Stafford will miss the Rams' joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers.
During this time, Stafford has been doing static throwing and the Rams' priority has been to utilize this period to ensure Stafford is able to play a 17-game schedule.
Stafford began to feel soreness in the break between minicamp and training camp; thus they launched into a full treatment plan, created in collaboration with spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins.
McVay commented on the work Stafford was doing during training camp last Sunday.
“You'll have to ask [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie Scott a little bit more particularly, but it's really just static throwing. It's some of the unloaded running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking. He's able to do a little bit of lighter cardio and able to do some good core work. But it's more just functional strength surrounding the area while making sure that you don't do anything to set yourself back based on the trajectory that he's doing. But we are looking forward to getting him and easing him back into football hopefully in the near future.”
For Rams fans, your QB1 is back.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE