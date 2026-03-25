The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 league year knowing their franchise quarterback is at the tail end of his career. Yet, you couldn't tell based on how Matthew Stafford played this past season, winning league MVP and giving the Rams hope of a Super Bowl title this upcoming season with a loaded roster. However, his future must be discussed, especially who his replacement could be.

Los Angeles has only drafted two quarterbacks since 2016. Those two players are Jared Goff (No. 1 overall in 2016) and Stetson Bennett (fourth round in 2023). This might be the offseason that sees these changes in the 2026 NFL Draft .

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bennett is currently projected as Stafford's backup quarterback, and a developmental passer is necessary for long-term stability and player evolution at the position. With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks in Day Three of the draft the Rams could select as their No. 3 signal-caller.

Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State passes during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

I've been quite impressed with Payton's pre-draft process. A strong-armed left-armed quarterback from then-FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Payton is likely to be added to the long line of standout Bison who have made a name for themselves in the NFL. Payton impressed at both the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine, already earning league-wide respect with the chance to be drafted much higher than anticipated.

Payton plays with a strong arm who can fit passes into tight windows, has enough mobility to work in and out of the pocket, and can get the ball to all levels of the field. This is worthy of a middle-round selection, if the Rams can get one back.

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Once thought to be a top quarterback prospect in the draft, Allar has quickly fallen to a potential middle to late Day Three draft choice due to rawness in his mechanics, decision-making, and a broken ankle that sidelined him for the remainder of the season in a heartbreaking loss that led to the departure of James Franklin.

Allar needs serious tuning as a player, but there is no better place to develop than in Los Angeles under head coach Sean McVay .

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (QB10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I'm likely to be higher on Klubnik during this pre-draft process because the highs are enticing to witness. The former Tigers signal-caller had an up-and-down career with the program as a former top high recruit.

He has a good, not great, arm, but has shown the ability to layer passes, attack all three levels of the field, and provides ample athleticism to thrive in most systems, making him a potential player McVay could be intrigued by during the pre-draft process.