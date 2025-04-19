Rams' Offense Gets a Boost in Recent NFL Draft Projection
The Los Angeles Rams are set on improving their team from a good playoff team to a Super Bowl contender. Les Snead and the Rams wasted no time getting to work, immediately doing all they could to improve their roster, including making challenging decisions when needed.
The Rams hope their productive free agency will help improve their roster. However, the NFL Draft is just days away. After making several solid additions in free agency, Los Angeles now needs a successful draft haul to help solidify its position as one of the best teams in the league.
Los Angeles is another successful draft haul away from being considered a Super Bowl contender. However, a successful draft is not a guarantee,
Christian DeAndrea believes the Rams will address their offensive line after the unit has struggled to stay fully healthy over the past few seasons. While the Rams have played well over that span, they undoubtedly need more protection for an aging quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
"Rob Havenstein was drafted a decade ago. He'll be a free agent after 2025. Neither he nor Alaric Jackson have played a full 17-game season in either of the last two years," DeAndrea said.
"Simmons was a Day 1 starter both as a freshman at San Diego State and a transfer with the Buckeyes the last two seasons. He’s long-armed and powerful with the low center of gravity that should help him recover from rookie mistakes. He slides here after not working out at the combine, but that could make him 2025’s biggest draft bargain."
Stafford has left the pocket less as he has gotten older. This trend is unlikely to change this upcoming season, so the Rams would be wise to continue finding ways to protect Stafford better. It would make sense if the Rams used their first-round pick on an offensive lineman.
While the Rams have other roster positions that need attention, they have already done a solid job addressing other free agency positions. If the Rams can find a standout offensive lineman who stayed with the team past their rookie contract, selecting an OL first might not be bad.
