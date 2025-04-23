Positions the Rams Must Address in the NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have already established themselves as one of the most improved teams of the offseason. The Rams added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams and others to an already talented roster that only needed a little more help to take the next step.
Los Angeles has made several moves this offseason that will make them formidable opponents every week next season. However, they still need help at several positions heading into next season. The Rams must be prepared for anything with the draft only days away.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network analyzed the draft needs of every team in the league heading into the draft. He believes the Rams have addressed most of their offensive needs in free agency and will largely focus on the defensive side of the ball.
"The Los Angeles Rams put together an impressive second half of the season and came very close to upsetting the [Philadelphia] Eagles in the playoffs. The offseason has been fascinating for them. They kept Matthew Stafford and signed Davante Adams, keeping the offense strong even with the departure of Cooper Kupp," Rolfe said.
"Between retaining Stafford, signing Adams, and re-signing both Alaric Jackson and Tutu Atwell, the offense looks to be in a great spot for 2025. A tight end could be in the plans, but Tyler Higbee looked good when he returned from injury, so any investment in the tight end is likely a developmental one."
Los Angeles is a solid draft haul away from having one of the best teams in the league. Les Snead has strategically added to the team in free agency and will do so again in the draft. If he can secure a draft class that is similar to last year's, the Rams could be on their way to a great season.
Although they are close, the Rams should be careful not to go overboard or swing too big in the draft. Los Angeles must approach the draft with a cautious but aggressive mindset.
If the Rams handle the draft like they handled free agency, they will be in good shape at the start of next season. Los Angeles hopes for a Super Bowl run after the additions they made in free agency and will make in the draft.
Please make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI today!
Also you can go ahead and let us know your thoughts when you go out and check our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.